Exec Urges NBA Rival to Poach Lakers' Austin Reaves with Max Contract Next Summer

Has guard Austin Reaves gotten too expensive for his Los Angeles Lakers?

The 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product, 27, is in the midst of a breakout run to kick off the 2025-26 season for the 8-3 Lakers.

Through eight healthy contests with Los Angeles so far, Reaves averaged 30.3 points on .480/.324/.880 shooting splits, 9.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals a night. He suddenly is playing at the level of Kyrie Irving and Jalen Brunson, the All-Star secondary ball handlers alongside whom five-time All-NBA Lakers guard Luka Doncic enjoyed his most success while with the Dallas Mavericks.

Over the summer, the Lakers did hop on a videoconference call with Reaves and his reps at AMR Agency, Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry, to tender a four-season, $89 million contract extension offer his way, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. It was a mere formality, as both sides knew Reaves could fetch much more in unrestricted free agency next summer.

Reaves will be able to ink a five-year, $241 million maximum salary with Los Angeles if he declines his player option for 2026-27. He could sign a four-season, $178.5 million contract elsewhere.

A rival Eastern Conference front office executive believes a surprise squad in their conference should go all-in for the $178.5 million deal.

Reaves in Brooklyn?

"AR's a stud," the executive told McMenamin. "If I were the Brooklyn Nets, I would throw all the money at him. He has shown when he gets the keys to the engine, he can produce."

The Nets selected five players in just the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, a first for the league. Only one of those players has cracked the team's rotation, as it embraces another season of naked tanking ahead of what is supposed to be a loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

So far, Brooklyn is 1-9 on the year, and will be hard-pressed to win more than 20 games.

If a tanking team at Brooklyn's level is bold enough to offer Reaves a full max, it's clear that Los Angeles must be ready to at least give him a fifth year on a deal and a near-maximum annual rate if it wants to truly stay competitive in the bidding.

