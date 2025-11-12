JJ Redick Reveals Surprise Timeline for Lakers Rookie to Make NBA Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting closer to unleashing wing Adou Thiero, their second-round pick, who has been out with a knee injury.

The Lakers selected Thiero with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, adding a talent regarded as a potential first-round choice.

Thiero suffered a left knee hyperextension at Arkansas, which required surgery, keeping him out for summer league and training camp.

In the latest update, head coach JJ Redick says he is making progress in his rehabilitation and might play at some point during their road trip, which ends Saturday with the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.

JJ Redick says that Adou Thiero is progressing and hopes that he may make his NBA debut at some point in this road trip — Law Murray ⛲️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 10, 2025

The Lakers are rightfully being careful with Thiero's recovery, especially since the team has been slowly getting healthier, and they want their explosive forward to be fully healthy in his debut.

Back in late September, Redick explained how the team would handle his injury.

“We’ve just got to manage him coming from knee surgery and to be quite frank with you, he was not our player when he had the surgery,” Redick told Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.

“So we did not have control over what he did for the three months after the surgery. So it’s really about playing the long game with him.

"We look at this year as a developmental year and there’s no reason for us to push his body and create a long-term problem. His knee is in a really good spot, we just want to be really careful.”

How Will the Lakers Use Thiero?

Coming out of college, Thiero projects to be a high-effort team defender who can create turnovers and move his feet well enough to guard most primary offensive initiators.

His long wingspan enables effective contests on shots and helps him get blocks in transition.

The Lakers have an offensively focused backcourt with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, though they both have defensive limitations. Having Thiero on the court with those two could help improve the defense while still allowing the offense to excel.

Even as a rookie, Thiero could become a key player for the Lakers, especially if he gets the hang of NBA speed quickly.

