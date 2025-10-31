All Lakers

Former Lakers Champion Makes Prediction About LeBron James Future

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James poses in the Arizona Wildcats jersey of his son Bryce James (6) during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James poses in the Arizona Wildcats jersey of his son Bryce James (6) during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Can 21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James add enough championships to catch former Lakers sharpshooting forward Robert Horry's seven?

When asked about it point-blank on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," Horry himself (now a Lakers broadcaster), balked.

When Horry was asked if any current players could catch his tally of seven titles (something that has only otherwise been achieved by Bill Russell-era Boston Celtics players), he acknowledged that a lot of luck would have to break this generation's way.

“I was very fortunate to play with really, really good duos. I had Clyde and Dream, Shaq and Kobe, and then in San Antonio I had a trio of Tony, Manu and Tim. If you look at OKC, the guys in OKC, they're so young. I think that is probably the only team that can start a dynasty," Horry said.

"LeBron, I think he's got two more years left in him. That’s a wrap,” Horry said.

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News