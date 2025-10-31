Former Lakers Champion Makes Prediction About LeBron James Future
Can 21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James add enough championships to catch former Lakers sharpshooting forward Robert Horry's seven?
When asked about it point-blank on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," Horry himself (now a Lakers broadcaster), balked.
When Horry was asked if any current players could catch his tally of seven titles (something that has only otherwise been achieved by Bill Russell-era Boston Celtics players), he acknowledged that a lot of luck would have to break this generation's way.
“I was very fortunate to play with really, really good duos. I had Clyde and Dream, Shaq and Kobe, and then in San Antonio I had a trio of Tony, Manu and Tim. If you look at OKC, the guys in OKC, they're so young. I think that is probably the only team that can start a dynasty," Horry said.
"LeBron, I think he's got two more years left in him. That’s a wrap,” Horry said.
This story will be updated...