Lakers Are Undefeated This Season When Deandre Ayton Reaches Specific Benchmark

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton was the team's major addition over the summer, especially given their limited options at center during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Ayton is a former No. 1 overall pick who played in the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns. He has consistently been above average in production, but off-court issues have followed him throughout his career.

The Suns eventually had enough of Ayton and traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he clashed with the coaching staff and organization as well, leading him and the team to agree on a buyout.

The Lakers explored other centers in the trade market, showing interest in different players, but they didn't find a good deal, forcing them to take a chance on Ayton, who was the best available option at that point in the market.

More news: Extension-Eligible Lakers Star Making Most of Contract Year

Ayton's initial onboarding was shaky, as he struggled to find the right position against Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves. Additionally, he demonstrated an ability to fluctuate during a game, impacting play then disappearing into the background.

Now 14 games through a full season, the Lakers are 6-0 when he grabs at least 10 rebounds and scores at least 10 points, as pointed out by The Athletic's Dan Woike.

More news: LeBron James Gets Big News Following Lakers’ Five-Game Trip

Head coach JJ Redick believes that the organization has identified what motivates Ayton, notably his connection to the team and positive reinforcement.

“He feeds off of the group’s energy, and he feeds off of empowerment and encouragement and positive reinforcement,” Redick said after the win in Milwaukee. “It took eight to 10 days to figure that out in the preseason. And once we did, it’s been really awesome to watch him grow with this group and be fully engaged and be a part of this group.”

A New Role for Ayton

Ayton has taken on a different role this season, which is more akin to his 2020-2021 season with the Phoenix Suns, when he helped them reach the NBA Finals.

Per Cleaning the Glass, he is 50th percentile in usage for a big man, his lowest total since 2021. Additionally, his effective field goal percentage, currently at 69.2 percent, is in the 85th percentile.

While his rebounding and overall effectiveness have significantly improved compared to Jaxson Hayes' play last season, Ayton still ranks only in the 40th percentile for block percentage and the 48th percentile for fouls.

His turnover rate is also in the 10th percentile. Luckily for the Lakers and Ayton, they don't need him to be an elite center—a level he will likely never consistently reach—but rather they need a solid level of play that helps Doncic run the offense effectively.

If that is the benchmark, Ayton is passing it with flying colors.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.