Hall of Famer Stuns With Take on Lakers’ LeBron James vs. Penny Hardaway, Grant Hill

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is commonly regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

His place among the legends in the game is often up for debate, but he’s routinely placed among the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

However, that isn’t so much the case in the eyes of former All-Star guard Tim Hardaway Sr. During a recent appearance on the “The Crossover” Podcast, Hardaway voiced that he would have taken Penny Hardaway and Grant Hill over James in their prime.

Tim Hardaway Sr. Puts Grant Hill & Penny Hardaway Over LeBron James

“Penny had better defense. Yes (I would take Penny and Grant Hill over LeBron) in their prime,” Hardaway said. “Yeah, I’m taking both of them if it’s in their prime. Get up (as his co-host pretends to walk off set). I want to see you leave because you don’t even know who cooked Shaq.”

The five-time All-Star noted that Hardaway and Hill’s primes were cut short due to injury, which didn’t allow them to shine long enough at their peaks.

Hardaway Sr. is coming from the perspective of a player who faced these two at their best. That alone shifts the conversation a bit as he holds the point of view of competing against them.

Before injuries took their toll on Penny in his six seasons with the Orlando Magic, he had established himself as one of the game’s top point guards behind four All-Star selections, two All-NBA First Team nods, and an All-NBA Third Team selection.

Hardaway was a dual-threat point guard who could score at a high clip and was a dynamic playmaker as a passer.

Meanwhile, it could be argued that Hill’s peak was a bit higher as he was an elite talent during his first six years in the league with the Detroit Pistons. Although the injury bug began to take its toll on him in his tenure with the Magic, he earned seven All-Star Game selections, five All-NBA Team nods (one first, four second) over his first 12 seasons.

Hardaway and Hill are often overlooked because of their short time at the top of their respective games before injuries, but their strong respect among peers has never wavered.

At the same time, James’ status as one of the greatest players is firmly established, especially as he moves through the back end of his illustrious career. Where he ranks in the GOAT conversation is a fluid one that will always draw strong debate.

