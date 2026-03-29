JJ Redick’s Blunt Take on Lakers’ Success Reveals a Key Piece Flying Under the Radar

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the league’s hottest teams over the last few weeks, pushing their way up toward one of the best records in the Western Conference.

Much of that success is often given credit to the team’s star talent, led by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James. However, head coach JJ Redick believes one of the unsung key factors has been forward Rui Hachimura.

JJ Redick Drops Eye-Opening Rui Hachimura Stat

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a defensive play during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Following Friday’s 116-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Redick singled out Hachimura’s impact on the Lakers’ success this season.

“We are now 42-18 when Rui plays, which is a 57-58-win pace,” Redick said of Hachimura’s impact. “That tells you all you need to know, his ability to space the floor, his size, it’s important for our team and our rotation.”

Doncic, Reaves, and James deserve the bulk of the praise for their strong play that has lifted the Lakers to the third-best mark in the West, but it’s also been their role players who have greatly contributed.

Los Angeles has struggled without Hachimura this season, posting a 6-8 record when he's off the floor. It’s a small sample size, but it’s a drastic difference from the team’s success with him in the mix.

Rui Hachimura intercepts the pass by Nolan Traore and finishes with the powerful two-handed jam, and shortly after he receives a great long bounce pass from Luka Doncic, but he gets fouled (with a replay) pic.twitter.com/RY3rRrM5Xo — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 28, 2026

Over the last few years, Hachimura has become a key glue piece to the Lakers’ starting lineup and rotation due to his consistent play on both ends of the floor. He’s a reliable wing defender, while he’s become one of the NBA’s most efficient three-point shooters.

This season, he’s averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc, which he ranks seventh in the league in three-point percentage.

In the last three campaigns, he’s quietly become a highly effective three-point factor, posting above a 40 percent clip in each season.

Rui Hachimura'nın Game Winner Buzzer Beater'ının enfes açısı 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RlYj9BtiqV — Clutch Time (@ClutchPage) December 5, 2025

He has seamlessly fit into the fold as a key piece, especially on a Lakers roster led by Doncic, playing a versatile, significant role as a starter or off the bench. He’s started 35 out of the 60 played this season, while scoring in double figures 36 times with five 20-point performances.

Hachimura knows his place within the offense, picking his spots to become a scoring factor behind his pull-up jumpers or finding ways to space the floor behind the three-point line.

Redick understands the importance of Hachimura’s role in providing stability alongside the Big 3. If the Lakers hope to make a deep playoff push, the supporting cast around their star talent must be the difference.

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