Lakers Coach Finally Loses Patience With Deandre Ayton

JJ Redick has been patient all season. He has run plays for DeAndre Ayton, given him minutes, and publicly backed the big man even as the results failed to show. But after a brutal 123-87 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, the Lakers' head coach finally said what many had been thinking for weeks.

"He's had trouble catching the ball," Redick said of Ayton. "We've ran a bunch of plays for him, he's just had trouble catching the ball. I don't know if that's the passing or if it's him trying to get position. He just hasn't been able to catch the ball."

JJ Redick on Deandre Ayton:



"He hasn't been able to catch the ball" 💀



pic.twitter.com/7hIrNRDFbf — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 8, 2026

A Problem That Has Lingered All Season

Ayton's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ issues are nothing new. The 2018 number one overall pick has been a non-factor in terms of offense production independently for the entire season, heavily counting on Luka Doncic and LeBron James to create his opportunities.

When he doesn't get that kind of assistance, he is basically non-existent. In the game against the Thunder, he managed only three points on 1-of-4 shooting over 23 minutes and registering a terrible -26 plus/minus.

Since he was supposed to be a top center option, the game was indefensible for him. Redick's criticism of Ayton did not end there, as he also publicly called out Rui Hachimura for not fulfilling his role and had an intense sideline exchange with Jarred Vanderbilt, who was taken out just 16 seconds into the second quarter and did not come back.

Injuries Making Everything Worse

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Things ‍could hardly be worse for the Lakers. A Grade 2 hamstring strain has potentially kept Luka Doncic out for the remaining regular season.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves is down with an oblique injury. LeBron James, on the other hand, is dealing with a foot issue. Marcus Smart is day-to-day with an ankle issue, and Jaxson Hayes is also out with a foot injury.

The Lakers have now lost three straight, sit at 50-29, and have only three games remaining to sort this out. With their primary playmakers unavailable, the offensive burden falls on role players, making Ayton's inability to catch the ball even more damaging.

All eyes remain on Luka Doncic's injury update. His return, even for a brief time, could give this struggling Lakers roster the spark it badly needs.

The Lakers travel to Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors, a game they desperately need to steady the ship heading into the playoffs.

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