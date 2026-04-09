Lakers Injury Report Has Bad News Before Warriors Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers have been dealing with a rough injury stretch late in the regular season, and the list is not getting any shorter. Their game at Chase Center against the Golden State Warriors is a tough spot to be in right now.

As per Lakers reporter Ryan Ward, the Lakers have released their status report for the April 9 matchup against Golden State. Here is where things stand:

Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain): OUT

Austin Reaves (left oblique muscle strain): OUT

Jaxson Hayes (left foot soreness): OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion): QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart is QUESTIONABLE, while Jaxson Hayes has been ruled OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. Warriors pic.twitter.com/G33qfu5MP8 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 9, 2026

The Doncic and Reaves news is not new, but it stings every time. Doncic picked up his Grade 2 hamstring strain against Oklahoma City, and he has traveled to Europe for specialized treatment. Reaves, meanwhile, is also done for the regular season.

Smart has been out for about eight games after initially hurting his ankle against the Magic in March. Head coach JJ Redick has said Smart is trending toward a return, which makes him the only real glimmer of hope in this report.

Lakers Predicted Starting Lineup vs Warriors

LeBron James is back after sitting out the Thunder game with a foot issue, and that at least gives the Lakers a real option to build around tonight. But going into a road game at Golden State without Doncic, Reaves, and possibly Smart is still a tough situation.

With those absences, the starting lineup could look like LeBron James, Luke Kennard, Deandre Ayton, Drew Timme, and Marcus Smart if he clears his injury designation. If Smart cannot go, Jake LaRavia or Rui Hachimura could slot in.

The Warriors will have Stephen Curry available, who returned from a knee issue. That alone makes this a difficult night for a Lakers team with the playoffs just around the corner.

The silver lining, if there is one, is that the Lakers have already locked up a top-five seed in the West. Redick has been upfront about adjusting expectations, and the focus now is less about wins and more about getting guys healthy and figuring out playoff rotations.

The next few games before the postseason will be about managing who is available. But the bigger picture is this: when Doncic and Reaves are healthy and on the floor, the rotation guys do not have to carry as heavy a load. Less minutes, less wear, less risk. Getting the stars back is not just about star power, it is about keeping everyone else healthy too.

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