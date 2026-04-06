Lakers Get Major Luka Doncic Injury Update

With the playoffs two weeks out, the last thing the Los Angeles Lakers needed was a Luka Doncic injury. They got one anyway, and now Doncic is taking matters into his own hands.

Shams Charania reported on X:

After consultation with Lakers doctors and his own medical team, Luka Doncic will seek specialized medical treatment in Europe on his Grade 2 left hamstring in an attempt to expedite his return to play, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells me and @mcten. Shams Charania

After consultation with Lakers doctors and his own medical team, Luka Doncic will seek specialized medical treatment in Europe on his Grade 2 left hamstring in an attempt to expedite his return to play, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells me and @mcten. pic.twitter.com/qutILIxzMK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2026

Doncic went down in the third quarter of the Lakers' blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, grabbing his hamstring after a spin move near the paint. He did not return. An MRI confirmed a Grade 2 strain, which is a partial tear that typically takes four to six weeks to heal.

With the playoffs starting April 18, that math does not work in the Lakers' favor.

So instead of sitting and waiting, Doncic is heading to Europe, where clinics in Germany and Switzerland offer regenerative treatments like stem cells, exosomes, and Orthokine. These are not available in the United States due to FDA restrictions, but they have a track record with elite athletes.

Kobe Bryant traveled to Germany multiple times for Orthokine treatment on his knees, crediting it for keeping him on the floor deep into his career.

Luka Doncic Europe Treatment and Lakers Playoff Return Timeline

If things respond well, the recovery window could shrink from four to six weeks down to two to four weeks. That would give Doncic a real shot at returning during the first round, or at the very least, being ready for a potential second-round run.

But the risk is real too. Grade 2 strains carry a high re-injury rate if you push back too fast. Peyton Watson of the Denver Nuggets sat out 46 days with the same injury, came back, and was week-to-week again within four games.

That is the tightrope Doncic has to walk. Without him, the Lakers are leaning on LeBron James at 41 years old and a thin supporting cast. Austin Reaves is also out for this stretch. It is a tough spot heading into the postseason.

The reality was on display already. Without Doncic and Reaves, the Lakers fell 134-128 to the Dallas Mavericks, despite LeBron putting up 30 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists. Cooper Flagg dropped 45 for Dallas. LeBron kept it close but could not finish it.

The Lakers need Luka back. He scored 600 points in March alone, becoming just the tenth player in NBA history to hit that mark in a single month. This team was built around him, and without him, every playoff series gets harder.

The European treatment seems to be the right call. It has worked for athletes before, and Doncic clearly believes it gives him the best shot at being ready. Now it comes down to how his body responds, and how much time the Lakers can buy him before it really matters.

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