Lakers' LeBron James Makes Big Announcement Regarding Personal Life
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be missing the start of his 23rd season for the first time in his career, as he grapples with a sciatica injury afflicting his right side and lower back.
But that doesn't mean the 21-time All-NBA power forward has been inactive this year.
James took to social media to announce a new 32-page illustrated children's book, "Happy Spooky Halloween."
The tome, out on July 21, 2026 from HarperCollins, will cover "teamwork and Halloween thrills," featuring illustrations from Ariel Landy.
"You guys know how much I love Halloween and this one's going to be special," James declared on his Instagram account. "So happy spooky Halloween ... to everyone."
James, of course, is a devout Halloween aficionado, prone to frequently dressing up to celebrate.
This story will be updated...