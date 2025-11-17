Lakers' LeBron James Receives Massive Timeline Update for Season Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers have posted an encouraging 10-4 record on the young 2025-26 NBA season — and they've done so without one of the best players of all time available for a single contest.

But that could all be changing soon.

When Could LeBron James Be Back?

Per Shams Charania of ESPN (via Underdog NBA), 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James might make his debut for LA this year in one of the club's next two games against the Utah Jazz — either on Tuesday or Sunday — or next Tuesday against the LA Clippers.

The 40-year-old has been on the shelf all year with a sciatica ailment afflicting his right side and lower back.

Shams: LeBron James (sciatica) could make season debut on "Tuesday, Sunday, or next Tuesday." — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 17, 2025

Last year, James proved that even as the league's oldest active player he still numbers among the game's offensive elites.

Across 70 healthy bouts for the 50-32 Lakers, the four-time league champion averaged 24.4 points on .513/.376/.782 shooting splits, 8.2 dimes, 7.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks.

More news: Should Lakers Restrict LeBron James to a Minutes Plan When He Returns from Sciatica?

He made his 21st All-Star appearance (although he sat out with an injury) and was named to the All-NBA Second Team, while finishing sixth in MVP voting. Not too shabby for a guy old enough to be playing next to his own adult son (then-rookie Lakers guard Bronny James).

Should LeBron James miss all three of these next games for LA, he would have to play every contest for the rest of the regular season (or appear in at least 20 minutes for 63 of the next 65 games) if he wants to make his record-extending 22nd straight All-NBA squad.

More news: NBA Investigates Lakers, Multiple LeBron James Associates as Gambling Probe Expands

Odds are not in his favor for that, although he's likely to make his 22nd All-Star game if he looks like his 2024-25 self right away and the Lakers' record holds.

Los Angeles has been so good without James, in large part, thanks to the All-Star efforts of guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Both players have stepped up as scorers and passers in part to augment the absence of LA's 202 Finals MVP. New free agent signing Deandre Ayton, in particular, has been rounding into fine form of late, too, although he's not quite All-Star-caliber as of yet.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.