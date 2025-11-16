The Los Angeles Lakers and a couple LeBron James associates are cooperating with NBA investigators as the league expands its ongoing probe of illegal gambling across its ranks.

Sources have informed Joe Vardon, Mike Vorkunov, and Sam Amick of The Athletic that Los Angeles numbers among several NBA squads (although no others are named) being looked into at present.

Sources: The NBA asked multiple teams, including Lakers, to hand over documents and property as part of its investigation into illegal sports gambling. Two LeBron associates are among those cooperating.



After the Department of Justice made public its own ongoing investigation into illicit gambling and poker activities surrounding the league — indicting Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat point guard Terry Rozier, among others — last month, the NBA has been digging in a bit more, with Congress keeping tabs.

The Athletic reports that the Lakers and other teams are giving the NBA access to documents and "other property."

After former player-turned-LeBron James shooting coach Damon Jones was arrested for his own involvement in illegal betting shenanigans, the league is looking into cell phones, phone records and other documents from "at least 10 Lakers employees," per The Athletic.

That tally includes Los Angeles assistant trainer Mike Mancias and executive administrator Randy Mims. Mancias and Mims, who according to The Athletic are on the Lakers thanks to their connection to James, have already given investigators their cell phones as they cooperate with the investigation.

As it slowly becomes legal across the country, sports betting has emerged as an incredibly visible partner for the NBA. League broadcasts have been riddled with FanDuel and DraftKings advertisements for years. It's perhaps understandable that players and coaches, despite their wealth, are getting sucked into the action. One wonders if other big names will eventually get ensnared as these proceedings continue.

'Everyone Has Been Fully Cooperative'

“The NBA engaged an independent law firm to investigate the allegations in the indictment once it was made public,” a league spokesman informed The Athletic. “As is standard in these kinds of investigations, a number of different individuals and organizations were asked to preserve documents and records. Everyone has been fully cooperative.”

None of James, Mancias or Mims have been charged with anything or even named in a document, The Athletic reporters caution. Still, Jones' connection to the team was cause for further digging.

