Lakers' LeBron James Receives Updated Injury Return Timeline

The Los Angeles Lakers could welcome back their superstar forward, LeBron James, sooner rather than later.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that James was assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, and practiced with the team in El Segundo, California.

James participated in his first practice of the season, which included a five-on-five.

Details for NBA Today on LeBron James participating in his first full practice and five-on-five session of the Lakers season -- with South Bay in the G League: pic.twitter.com/g4w79jxUaz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2025

Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke to the media before their contest on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He said that James looked and moved well.

"He was able to participate in the practice," Redick said. "Got up and down a little bit with just some, like, warmup transition drills and progressed to 5-on-5 in the half court, and got, I think about 12 to 15 possessions of live 5-on-5 contact."

LeBron James got "up and down a little bit" with the South Bay Lakers in practice today, per JJ Redick. Progressed to halfcourt 5-on-5, and "12-15" possessions of live 5-on-5 contact.



LeBron looked good and was moving well, per Redick. TBD if he'll practice with LAL on Monday. pic.twitter.com/y0m0YDFzRr — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 13, 2025

The 40-year-old superstar has not played this season as he continues to deal with sciatica on his right side. However, this latest update is positive news for James and his potential return date.

If all goes well for James moving forward, we could see him back on the court as early as Tuesday, November 18, against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers are currently in the midst of a five-game road trip. They are currently 1-2 on the road trip and have two more games before they return home.

Los Angeles' last two games are on Friday and Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks, respectively.

The Lakers have done a solid job in keeping their head above water without James in the lineup. Through 12 games, the Lakers hold an 8-4 record, which is good for fifth in the Western Conference as of Thursday.

Los Angeles has been decimated with injuries to start the season, but it seems like LA is finally turning the corner, especially with this James update.

It's unclear how James will look when he finally goes out on the court. However, it is safe to assume he will need time to get his feet under him and look like the James we all saw before his MCL sprain in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers will soon be at full strength, and considering how they looked without James, they could establish themselves as one of the more elite teams in the loaded West with James on the court.

