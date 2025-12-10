Lakers Make Major Decision Ahead of Spurs NBA Cup Game

The Los Angeles Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup quarterfinals Wednesday, but will not use their alternate court specifically for the competition, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"LAL will host SAS on their standard court in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, sources told ESPN," McMenamin's report read. "Players had issues w/ the slippery surface of the alternate bright yellow Cup court during the group stage. A league source told ESPN the decision was made 'out of an abundance of caution'"

LAL will host SAS on their standard court in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, sources told ESPN. Players had issues w/ the slippery surface of the alternate bright yellow Cup court during the group stage. A league source told ESPN the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 10, 2025

The Lakers also used their standard court in the final game of the group stage against the Dallas Mavericks. They last used the alternate court against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 25.

More news: All-Star Lakers Trade Target Could Be Acquired in 'Right Deal:' Report

The Spurs and Lakers are yet to face off this season, and the Lakers have a clear advantage over their competitors in Wednesday's matchup. Victor Wembanyama has already been ruled out for the game, as he has been struggling with a calf issue since November.

LA managed some solid results against the Spurs in 2024-25, winning three of their four games against them last season.

The Lakers managed wins in all four of their NBA Cup group stage games leading up to Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup, and have won two of their last three. They are at full strength, with only Maxi Kleber coming up on the injury report, and will look to advance to the semifinal for the second time in three years.

More news: LeBron James Agent Rich Paul Blasts Lakers Organization Over Culture

Luka Doncic is sure to be a key contributor for the Lakers on Wednesday, as the superstar is fresh off of a 31-point performance in his first game since returning from paternity leave. He has scored at least 30 points in every game since Nov. 14, when he had 24 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers currently sit at 17-6, one game clear of the Spurs in the Western Conference. A win against them in the NBA Cup on Wednesday would give them some wiggle room in second place and could bring them closer to the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder, depending on the outcome of their game against the Phoenix Suns beforehand.

Tip-off for the Lakers' matchup against the Spurs comes at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.