Lakers Lose Another Big Man to Injury Ahead of Jazz Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the final game of the regular season already shorthanded, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined. One more name just got added to that list.

Lakers reporter Ryan Ward posted on X that Jaxson Hayes has been downgraded to out for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz, citing left foot injury management.

Jaxson Hayes (left foot injury management) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Utah. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 12, 2026

If this is purely a load management call, it is hard to argue with. This is a regular-season finale against a Utah team that has nothing to play for. Risking any further damage to Hayes' foot over one game would hurt the Lakers far more than a seeding slip ever could.

But if the foot is actually giving him trouble, that is a different conversation. Hayes has been one of LA's reliable bigs all season, and heading into the playoffs with a compromised big man is a real concern.

The only thing on the line tonight is seeding. A Lakers win paired with a Denver Nuggets loss to the San Antonio Spurs would move LA up to the No. 3 seed. Finishing fourth is not a disaster, but the difference in potential second-round matchups makes it worth caring about.

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