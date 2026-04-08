Predicting the Lakers Final Seed in the 2026 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers entered April as a legitimate contender. Then Luka Doncic went down with a hamstring strain, Austin Reaves followed with an oblique injury, and suddenly the final week of the regular season became about damage control.

The Lakers sit at 50-28 right now. Four games remain, but tonight's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder is already a foregone conclusion. Doncic, Reaves, LeBron James, and Marcus Smart are all out, leaving the roster severely shorthanded against the best team in the West. That is one loss already counted. Three real games left.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, currently at 46-32, are most likely not going to climb past the sixth seed even if they win out. That means Los Angeles is locked into a top-five finish no matter what happens. The question is whether they land fourth or fifth, and that answer depends on how the Nuggets and Rockets close out their schedules.

Lakers, Nuggets and Rockets: Breaking Down the Final Records

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers

After tonight's expected loss to OKC, the Lakers drop to 50-29. Next comes the Golden State Warriors. Without LeBron in the lineup, that is a tough ask on the road. Call it a probable loss, putting Los Angeles at 50-30.

Then comes the Phoenix Suns, a team the Lakers have already lost to three times this season. Without Doncic and Reaves, a fourth loss there is the realistic outcome, dropping them to 50-31. The final game is against the Utah Jazz, genuinely a toss-up given both teams' current situations.

Most probable final records for the Lakers: 51-31, 52-30, or 50-32.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are at 51-28 with three games left, against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs. Memphis is a straightforward win, moving Denver to 52-28. Oklahoma City has beaten Denver all three times this season, so that is likely a loss, bringing them to 52-29. The San Antonio game can go either way.

Most probable final records for Denver: 52-30 or 53-29.

Houston Rockets

Houston sits at 49-29 with four games remaining, against Phoenix, Philadelphia, Minnesota, and Memphis. The Rockets have beaten the Suns every time this season, so call that a win, and they move to 50-29. The 76ers game is a coin flip. The Timberwolves' matchup depends heavily on whether Anthony Edwards plays. Memphis should be a comfortable close.

Most probable final records for Houston: 52-30 or 53-29, with 51-31 possible on the low end.

What Seed the Lakers Actually Land On

Running those numbers together, Denver is most likely holding the three seed. The four and five-seed race between the Lakers and Rockets is genuinely open, but Houston's healthier roster and favorable remaining schedule give them the edge to finish fourth or even as high as third.

The most probable outcome is the Lakers fifth, with the fourth seed going to either the Rockets or the Nuggets, depending on how both teams close. The least probable but still possible scenario is the Lakers sneaking into fourth if the Rockets drop enough games, and the Lakers steal one or two, they are not favored to win.

In the first round, the fifth seed plays the fourth seed. So, whether it is the Rockets or the Nuggets waiting on the other side, that is the matchup. When healthy this season, Los Angeles went 2-1 against both teams.

That head-to-head record is real. But returning from a Grade 2 hamstring strain and a Grade 2 oblique mid-series is not the same as being fully sharp, and there are no guarantees either player is back for Game 1.

Even if the Lakers do get through Round 1, there is no avoiding the Thunder in Round 2. That is just how the bracket works.

The one seed plays the eight seed play-in winner in Round 1, and that winner plays whoever comes out of the four-five matchup.

OKC is the one seed, and they are not losing to a play-in team. The Lakers lost to them three times in the regular season, including a 43-point blowout just a few days back.

The second round is the realistic ceiling here, and even reaching it is going to take everything this shorthanded roster has.

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