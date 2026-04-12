Lakers-Jazz Injury Report: LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes Update

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers will head into their regular-season finale, hosting the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena, with high hopes of securing a win and increasing their chances of securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference ahead of the NBA playoffs.

However, aside from stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves being on the mend, the Lakers also have some injury concerns heading into the final game of the regular season, with LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes on the team's injury report on Saturday.

LeBron James & Jaxson Hayes Listed as Questionable vs. Jazz

James and Hayes are currently listed as questionable ahead of the matchup against the Jazz in Los Angeles on Sunday.

LeBron and Jaxson Hayes are QUESTIONABLE to play in tomorrow’s regular-season finale vs. Jazz pic.twitter.com/lBMtFF9NUT — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 11, 2026

James being on the report is not all that surprising, as head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff might want to get the 41-year-old superstar some extra rest ahead of the first round of the playoffs, which gets underway on April 18.

As of Hayes, he's been dealing with a left foot injury, which has kept him sidelined for the last three games.

In the event that James and Hayes are ruled out for Sunday's game, the team will likely lean on Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton to help shoulder the load.

Although the Lakers will be incredibly shorthanded on Sunday, even if James and Hayes won't be available, Los Angeles still might be able to get the win on their home floor against a Jazz squad that has no incentive to win to finish out their season. Utah has won only one of their last 10 games and shares the worst record in the West with the Sacramento Kings at 22-59.

As of right now, the Lakers will likely end up in fourth place in the conference standings behind the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. The only way they'll move up to No. 3 is if they beat the Jazz and the Nuggets come out on top against the Spurs on Sunday night, which could happen.

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets are lining up to be the most likely opponent for the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, but there's a chance they could end up taking on Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves.

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