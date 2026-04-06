Lakers' Luka Doncic Treatment Destination and Procedure Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have clinched a playoff spot, but their best player is thousands of miles away right now. We knew he was heading to Europe for treatment, and now we know exactly where.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on NBA Today, Luka Doncic has traveled to Spain, where he is receiving injection procedures on his left hamstring. The goal is quick healing and getting him back on the court before or during the postseason.

We got a new wrinkle going into this week, and that's what I reported last night, and I can further report here today. I'm told Luka Doncic is currently in Spain. He traveled there because he's undergoing an injection procedure in that grade 2 hamstring area to see if he can promote healing and at the end of the day, expedite his return process. He's doing everything he can to make it back out on the court. Shams Charania

Details on Lakers injured stars Luka Doncic treatment in Spain and Austin Reaves timeline for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/q0aG2WQrf0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2026

He further added:

We know a grade 2 hamstring strain typically falls between four to six weeks. He's doing everything he can to see if he can push that timeline up just a little bit. And we're still not sure exactly how this treatment goes. Does it work? How much does it speed everything up? But that's what he is doing. He's in Spain. Shams Charania

The injury happened during a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, when Doncic pulled up near the free-throw line and went down, grabbing at his hamstring. An MRI confirmed a Grade 2 strain, and the Lakers ruled him out for the rest of the regular season shortly after.

But Doncic is only half the problem.

Austin Reaves Injury Timeline Adds to Lakers Playoff Concerns

Reaves is also out, dealing with a Grade 2 left oblique strain picked up in the same game, and his timeline is arguably even more concerning.

Charania addressed Reaves on NBA Today as well.

"Austin Reaves is a little bit of a different card. Four to six weeks he's out. He's got a grade 2 oblique strain and so that timeline essentially would sideline him a majority if not the entire first round series. The goal is for both of these players to be back. J.J. Redick has said it. We just have to extend our run in the playoffs to try to get both of them back." Shams Charania

Extending the run is easier said than done. The Lakers dropped to 50-28 after losing to Dallas, now tied with the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the West with four games left. LeBron James put up 30 points and 15 assists, but it was not enough. The seeding picture is still unsettled, and so is everything else for Los Angeles right now.

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