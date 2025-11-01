All Lakers

Lakers Make Final Injury Decision on Luka Doncic Ahead of Grizzlies NBA Cup Game

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been sidelined for the past week, as he deals with dual finger and leg injuries. The 26-year-old has a sprained left finger and a lower left leg contusion.

Now, the five-time All-NBA First Team guard will be rejoining his comrades on the floor for an Emirates NBA Cup clash against the struggling Memphis Grizzlies.

And he's not the only one.

Three-time All-Defensive Team Lakers guard Marcus Smart, a key offseason pickup (albeit a risky one, given his age, injury history and mileage), has also been given the green light to return, according to "Buha's Block" broadcaster Jovan Buha. Smart had been grappling with a right quad contusion.

That doesn't mean Los Angeles will be playing with a full deck, unfortunately.

The Lakers will be missing 21-time All-NBA superstar forward LeBron James — who remains shelved with a right-side sciatica injury — and one of their other top defenders, Gabe Vincent — who is sidelined with a lingering left ankle ailment.

This story will be updated...

