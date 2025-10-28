Lakers Make G League Trade, Send Former Top Pick to Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate South Bay Lakers have traded 2024 NBA first-round pick Dillon Jones to the Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, according to DraftExpress' Jonathan Givony.
After going No. 1 overall in the G League Draft fresh off winning a championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jones will now head to the Pacific North West.
More news: Lakers Hall of Famer Unimpressed With Deandre Ayton, Sends Him Harsh Message
Jones, who attended college at Weber State in Ogden, UT, which is about 12 hours driving from Portland and also where Trail Blazers legend Damian Lillard went to school, made 54 appearances for the Thunder last season.
He put up 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists last year, shooting 38.3 percent from the field.
During the playoffs, Jones made 10 appearances, adding 2.3 points per game on 4.6 minutes per game, even making three apperances during the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
After winning the championship, Jones was dealt from the Thunder to the Washington Wizards, but before starting this season with the Wizards was drafted by South Bay.
More news: Lakers Get G League Rights to Former First-Round Pick, Thunder Champ
During four seasons at Weber State, Jones shined, and showed tons of potential to one day be a capable player in the league. After leading the Big Sky conference in steals his Freshman season (1.6 per game), Jones led the conference in rebounds during his Sophomore and Junior seasons (10.6 and 10.9 per game, respectively).
During his senior season, Jones perhaps had his most complete season, leading the conference in points (20.8), assists (5.2), and added 9.8 rebounds and a pair of steals per game. He did so on 48.9 percent from the field, and 32.4 percent from-3.
A Weber State Record-Setter
He is Weber State's all-time leader in steals, second in assists, second in free throws made, third in rebounding, and fifth in scoring. In terms of his standing in the Big Sky Conference, he is the only player in conference history with at least 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 assists, and 200 steals.
Since the 1992-93 campaign, he is one of just four players in the nation to do so over the course of a collegiate career.
As the Lakers prepare to take on the Trail Blazers on Monday night, it is unclear if Smith will be on the sidelines on such short notice, but he will certainly look to get back to an NBA roster as soon as he can.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.