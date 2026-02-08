Lakers Make Unexpected Signing for Final Roster Spot

On Saturday, veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers after he was dealt to the team ahead of the NBA trade deadline in exchange for Gabe Vincent and a second-round draft pick.

Although Kennard was a welcome addition and immediately improved the team's outside shooting, the rumors started swirling about the Lakers potentially bringing in another player through the NBA's buyout market, with Cam Thomas and Haywood Highsmith linked to the team as players that could fill Los Angeles' 15th and final roster spot.

Lakers Decide to Fill 15th Roster Spot with Kobe Bufkin

Jan 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin (18_ pursues the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a surprising move, the Lakers' brass didn't give much thought to players on the buyout market or notable players who might become free agents due to a buyout.

Instead, longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and the team's front office chose to go in-house to fill the team's final roster spot with guard Kobe Bufkin, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who has been playing with the South Bay Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Kobe Bufkin to a two-year deal, with a team option for the 2026-27 season, sources tell ESPN. Bufkin has starred for L.A.'s South Bay affiliate and now rejoins the Lakers in his third NBA season to fill their 15th roster spot. pic.twitter.com/Z1m3M4KvTM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2026

Bufkin has played in only four games with the Lakers during the 2025-26 campaign thus far, but appears to have made an impression, whether at the NBA level or in the G League with South Bay.

Despite averaging only 11.3 minutes per game with the Lakers, he has been virtually unstoppable in the G League in the 21 games he's played on that level. Bufkin averaged 26.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting a highly efficient 51.8 percent from the field, 43.1 percent from beyond the arc and 89.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Bufkin is a talented scorer and could become a dependable weapon off the bench for head coach JJ Redick, much like veteran newcomer Kennard.

Lakers Bypass NBA Buyout Market

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

However, it is interesting that the team would simply add Bufkin to the roster rather than potentially add a player that can contribute defensively, like Matisse Thybulle, who is rumored to be working on a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers.

It's also interesting that the team wouldn't make a serious push to sign Thomas or Highsmith, two proven veterans who could be re-signed during the summer if they turn out to be a good fit with the squad.

There's a chance that neither player was interested in signing with the Lakers, which led the team to pivot to Bufkin, or it's possible the Michigan product impressed the coaching staff and front office enough to compel them to make the move.

Either way, Bufkin has the final roster spot and the opportunity to prove his worth in the final stretch of the 2025-26 campaign.