Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Will Miss Time, Gabe Vincent Suffers Injury, Austin Reaves’ 51-Point Outburst
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 127-120 on Sunday on the back of Austin Reaves' career night.
He scored 51 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out nine assists, delivering a complete performance and his best game in a Lakers jersey yet.
Unfortunately, he had to play that well since Luka Doncic was ruled out for at least a week with a finger and lower body injury. He will be re-evaluated in a week's time to see if he's ready to get back on the court.
Additionally, Gabe Vincent left Sunday's game due to a left ankle sprain, meaning LA has lost another key guard in the rotation.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
