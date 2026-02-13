Lakers’ Post-Deadline Decision Could Loom Large in Playoff Push

n the aftermath of the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers were seen as a team that could be active in pursuing players on the buyout market, as they were linked to Cam Thomas and Haywood Highsmith.

However, the Lakers' brass decided to go in a different direction well before the buyout market began to take shape by signing guard Kobe Bufkin to a two-year deal, filling the team's 15th and final roster spot.

Lakers Dropped the Ball With Jeremy Sochan Becoming Available

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) stretches before substituting in during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Although passing on Thomas made sense to a certain extent, as he would be redundant in the backcourt with other talented scorers on the squad like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, Highsmith was intriguing, but hasn't played a game during the 2025-26 NBA season, which doesn't help this team, hoping to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs.

However, the defensive-minded forward Jeremy Sochan was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, making him a very intriguing option for a team like the Lakers, who desperately need to improve their defense.

Sochan would've helped this team on defense and could be a piece for the long term. However, it's uncertain whether the former first-round pick was even interested in signing with the Lakers.

Missed Opportunity, Even if for Just the Rest of the Season

Nov 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka looks on as players warm up prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the New York Knicks having title-contending aspirations, the storied franchise jumped at the opportunity to add Sochan in the mix. New York made a solid move ahead of the trade deadline, landing feisty guard Jose Alvarado, and now will improve across the board even more by adding Sochan.

Both players bring defensive intensity and should help the Knicks the rest of the way during the regular season and in the playoffs. The Lakers, however, might not get much out of Bufkin during the final stretch, as he might not see the floor all that much, making the signing a bit pointless.

JJ Redick Doesn't Believe in Buyout Players

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick gestures in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After the Lakers decided to sign Bufkin rather than explore options on the buyout market, Redick was asked about the team's decision, and he gave a pretty candid answer about how he feels about picking up players on the buyout market for the final stretch of the regular season.

"The buyout market. I'll just be frank, because I did this when I was working in media, it very rarely produces a player that impacts a team's playoff chances," Redick said. "It just very rarely does."

The real question from here on out is what the Knicks get out of Sochan, and whether the Lakers missed a potential opportunity to upgrade their roster with a player who will instantly improve defense.

Only time will tell.