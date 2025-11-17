Lakers Predicted to Land Big 12 POTY in New Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers are set for another strong season, even without LeBron James, who has missed their first 14 games of the season with injury.

The Lakers still possess their first-round pick for the 2026 NBA draft, though, and will likely land somewhere towards the end of the first round if their season continues to go the way it has. Luckily for the Lakers, there is plenty of quality in the draft, and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicts them to land Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin out of Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-9 forward began his collegiate career with New Mexico, starting 35 of his 36 games and averaging 12.4 points and a Mountain West Conference-leading 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year for his performances in the 2023-24 season.

He entered the transfer portal after his freshman season, moving to Texas Tech ahead of 2024-25. He followed up his impressive freshman season with a monstrous sophomore year, averaging 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. His efforts earned him Big 12 Player of the Year, NCAA All-Region and All-Big 12 honors, as well as an All-American selection.

Toppin has been unstoppable during the early days of his junior year, leading the Big 12 with 24.3 points per game while also averaging 11.7 rebounds per night.

“There were scouts with a first-round grade on JT Toppin last May thanks to above-average activity around the basket and a soft touch in the key,” Wasserman wrote. “Even if it’s difficult to envision pathways to upside for a 6’9” post player, there will be teams that see value and a high floor based on his consistent production, interior scoring instincts, unteachable short-range touch, and offensive rebounding.”

Bolstering Los Angeles' Youth Movement

The Lakers made sure to invest in their forward depth ahead of 2025-26; however could still use a couple of more pieces to round out their lineup.

With LeBron James' future after the season in question and Rui Hachimura's contract also set to expire, the Lakers could definitely use some help among their forwards in 2026-27.

