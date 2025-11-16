Lakers Big Man Predicted to Earn Massive Raise in Free Agency Next Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers landed free agent Deandre Ayton for a price that is likely to be considered a steal by the 2025-26 season's end.

The Lakers signed Ayton at a low point in his career following a disappointing stint in Portland. After Ayton agreed to a buyout with the Trail Blazers over the offseason, he signed a two-year $16.2 million deal with the Lakers. His $8.1 million salary is the 34th-highest among all NBA centers this season.

At first glance, it appears this contract is befitting for a good-not-great center such as Ayton. According to ESPN, Ayton's Player Efficiency Rating ranks 33rd in the NBA, sandwiched between Minnesota's Rudy Gobert and Portland's Donovan Clingan. Ayton ranks in the bottom three of 50 eligible centers in assist ratio (the percentage of a player's possessions that end in assist) while ranking in the top 10 in turnover ratio.

However, Ayton's impact has still been felt.

The former No. 1-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft leads the NBA in on-ball screens according to ESPN. The Lakers have been incredibly efficient with Ayton as the screener, generating 1.12 points per direct pick in such scenarios.

"I think he has played phenomenal all season," Redick said on Nov. 5. "He's had a phenomenal start to the year. He has embraced his teammates. He has embraced his role. He's sacrificed, in terms of just being a screener and getting his guys open. He's finding his spots. He's just in a really comfortable rhythm right now."

An Efficient Season for Ayton

Ayton is having by far the most efficient season of his career, making over 69.2 percent of his shot attempts while averaging 15.9 points per game. His best game in purple and gold came earlier this month, when he scored 29 points on 14-of-19 shooting in the Lakers' win over the Trail Blazers.

Ayton will have a decision to make this offseason regarding the player option in his contract, but it is likely to be an easy one. All signs indicate that Ayton will decline the player option and sign a contract with more favorable terms for the 27-year-old.

