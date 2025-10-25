Lakers Receive Unfortunate End-of-Season Prediction From Insider
The Los Angeles have had an uneven start to their 2025-26 campaign.
While 21-time All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James recovers from a sciatica injury that could keep him on the shelf until at least mid-November, LA's center depth has been tested. Backups Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber have both missed at least one of the Lakers' two games apiece, putting that much more of the onus on new starter Deandre Ayton to produce.
The former No. 1 draft pick was fairly quiet during his official Lakers debut on Tuesday, but submitted a spirited 15-point, eight-rebound effort on Friday, managing to connect with five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic for a variety of looks at the rim.
Los Angeles struggled against the sharpshooting and tenacious defense of the Golden State Warriors during both teams' season opener earlier this week, but notched an impressive 128-110 blowout of the team that knocked the Lakers out of the playoffs last year, the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Friday.
They're Luka's Lakers Now
Doncic has been on an absolute tear, scoring a combined 92 points in his two games, including a 49-point effort against Minnesota. Reaves, meanwhile, has quietly been putting up big numbers, averaging 25.5 points, 10.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in his first two appearance for Los Angeles. It may not be 46.0 points a game (Doncic's scoring average), but it ain't too shabby, either.
Still, understandable questions abound regarding James' health and fit alongside Doncic and Reaves — three ball-dominant scorers with an aversion to defense — the Lakers' perimeter defense, and their frontcourt depth. In a crowded West filthy with younger, deep teams, can LA's top-line talent salvage its season.
Zach Kram of ESPN, for one, believes that the Lakers will find themselves back in the play-in tournament mix, as they have been for much of James' tenure.
"The Lakers fall to the play-in tournament," Kram predicts. "There are reasons for optimism in Los Angeles, which finished third in the West last season, improved its center rotation and, most importantly, has Doncic for the full season. But James' absence because of sciatica underscores the Lakers' lack of depth, which could cost them crucial games in a competitive West. Doncic hasn't played more than 70 games since his rookie season, and the Lakers could be in a lot of trouble if he misses time."
