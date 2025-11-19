Lakers Reveal Final Injury Update for LeBron James Ahead of Jazz Clash Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is returning to the basketball court Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, marking his first game of the season after a month-long absence due to sciatica on his right side, per Dave McMenamin and Shams Charania of ESPN.

LeBron James will make his season debut for the Lakers tonight at home against the Utah Jazz, sources tell me at @ShamsCharania. After rehabbing a nerve-issue that caused him to miss the first 14 games, James will become the first player in NBA history to play in a 23rd season. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 19, 2025

Sciatica is a tricky nerve issue that can flare up and cause pain. According to James, it prevented him from doing his usual offseason ramp-up, and he did not participate in training camp or preseason.

Over the past couple of weeks, he has taken steps toward a return, including spending time with the G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Ahead of the game against the Jazz, James was upgraded to questionable, giving the team flexibility before making a final decision.

Charania reported earlier during the day that James wanted to make his debut on Tuesday, going through his routine before coming to a final decision.

The Lakers are coming off a five-game road trip.

James' Long-Promised Return

"Malika, sources tell me LeBron James is aiming [for] and wants to make his season debut tonight at home against the Utah Jazz," Charania told "NBA Today" host Malika Andrews on Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm told he will go through his normal pregame routine on game day. That means his pregame nap, his pregame on-court workout before a final determination is made," Charania said. "So he still has some boxes to check before he starts his record 23rd NBA season, but my understanding is LeBron James is itching to get back out on the court, potentially tonight."

Reporting for NBA Today -- Lakers' LeBron James aims to make a historic season debut tonight against the Utah Jazz: pic.twitter.com/baZDij6br8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2025

The Lakers are 10-4 and sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference entering the Jazz game. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have carried the offensive creation workload, building a good deal of chemistry amid James' absence.

With another ball handler joining the team, it will be interesting to see how quickly they click, but considering the high I.Q. of James, Doncic, and Reaves, it probably won't take long before the Lakers play at their best.

James will be able to defer the ball to Reaves and Doncic, allowing them the freedom to operate, while he works off-ball and gets his defensive legs under him.

