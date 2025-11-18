Is LeBron James Playing vs Jazz? Latest on Lakers Star

Could 21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James be back in action on Tuesday?

That seems to be the plan.

Shams Charania of ESPN hopped on "NBA Today" with host Malika Andrews to report that the four-time league MVP plans to enter a class all by himself, appearing in the first game of what would be a record-breaking 23rd NBA season in the first of two clashes against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Reporting for NBA Today -- Lakers' LeBron James aims to make a historic season debut tonight against the Utah Jazz: pic.twitter.com/baZDij6br8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2025

"Malika, sources tell me LeBron James is aiming [for] and wants to make his season debut tonight at home against the Utah Jazz. I'm told he will go through his normal pregame routine on game day," Charania reported. "That means his pregame nap, his pregame oncourt workout before a final determination is made. So he still has some boxes to check before he starts his record 23rd NBA season, but my understanding is LeBron James is itching to get back out on the court, potentially tonight."

James was a full participant in the Lakers' pregame morning shootaround session Tuesday.

Even without James, the Lakers have been off to a stellar start. They're currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 10-4 record, thanks in large part to star guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, plus an influx of energy from key free agent signings Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart.

"He's motivated and eager to join a surging Lakers team," Charania said. "They're not going to do anything to risk anything short-term happening pregame. But his goal, when he enters Crypto.com Arena tonight, is to get back out on the floor and play in tonight's game."

James, who currently is tied with Hall of Fame swingman Vince Carter for the all-time record with 22 seasons played, has been sidelined all year with a sciatica injury afflicting his right side and lower back.

If James sits out now, he'll have five days before LA's next bout — against Utah on its home turf in Salt Lake City.

This story will be updated...