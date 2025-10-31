Lakers vs Grizzlies Expert Predictions Ahead of NBA Cup Game
The Los Angeles Lakers, who won the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023, will now face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in its first Emirates NBA Cup game of the new season.
They'll be doing so without at least two of their top rotation pieces, 21-time All-NBA superstar forward LeBron James and guard Gabe Vincent, the latter of whom is one of their better point-of-attack defenders.
So can LA make inroads towards winning its second NBA Cup, and becoming the first multi-time victors of this relatively dubious mid-season tournament? Time will tell. Here are out expert predictions.
1. Can Jake LaRavia stay red-hot against his old team?
Ricardo Sandoval: The new Lakers forward is coming off his best game in the purple and gold, recording 27 points, second in the team in that category.
Alex Kirschenbaum: The 6-foot-7 combo forward spent most of his first three NBA seasons in Memphis, before being traded to the Sacramento Kings midway through 2024-25.
LaRavia — who was born in Pasadena, but moved to Indiana at age five — enjoyed a breakout against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, scoring 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting (5-of-6 from distance) and 2-of-5 free throw shooting, while also recording eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block for a very shorthanded Lakers squad. That was a bit fluky. Look for him to come back down to earth today. On the year, he's been averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 boards and 2.6 dishes per.
2. How can the Lakers stop Ja Morant with key defenders hurt?
Alex Kirschenbaum: The Grizzlies have a busy injury report heading into tonight's festivities, but for once their two-time All-Star point guard isn't on it. Still, with his backups Ty Jerome (right calf strain) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery) both on the shelf, Memphis will lean heavily on Morant in the backcourt.
The Lakers know what it takes to stop him, as they've done it before — sic a bigger defender on him. Jarred Vanderbilt has had plenty of success handling Morant, and if three-time All-Defensive Teamer Marcus Smart (who's probable to return) does suit up, he'll also likely log significant time against Morant.
Ricardo Sandoval: The Lakers will likely have Marcus Smart back in the lineup, which should help contain Morant.
3. Will the Lakers pull of another win shorthanded?
Gabe Smallson: The Grizzlies are coming off a clutch win against the Phoenix Suns, but the Lakers are coming off an Austin Reaves buzzer beater to take down the Timberwolves. The Lakers are among the most injury-riddled teams in this young season, but show a kind of edge with Austin Reaves at the helm that will overpower Memphis on Halloween to kick of NBA Cup play.
Lakers 109, Grizzlies 104.
Jason Fray: The (probable) return of Doncic and Smart to the lineup coupled with the insane form of Reaves will get the Lakers their second-straight road win.
Lakers 115, Grizzlies 108.
Noah Camras: Luka Doncic is going to pick up right where he left off with another 40-point performance as the Lakers open NBA Cup play with a win over the rival Grizzlies.
Lakers 110, Grizzlies 104.
Alex Kirschenbaum: Austin Reaves has been on an absolute heater this season, and if voting ended today would be an All-Star. This feels like more than just an injury-induced bit of luck. This feels like a real evolution. His creation and distribution have improved, and he seems to have a knack for getting where he wants, when he wants, even in clutch moments. Even if Doncic doesn't ultimately play, look for him to run roughshod over the even-more-injured Grizzlies.
Lakers 106, Grizzlies 98.
Ricardo Sandoval: We're going chalk today. The Lakers will survive the Grizzlies, even without James or Vincent.
Lakers 116, Grizzlies 110.
