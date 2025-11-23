Lakers vs Jazz Expert Predictions as Rematch Hits the Road

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Salt Lake City on Sunday, for the team's second clash against the Utah Jazz this week. LA has enjoyed a five-day break since Tuesday's 140-126 home win against the Jazz, wherein 21-time All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James made his season debut with a modest (for him) 11-point, 12-assist double-double.

LA is looking to improve its early season record to 12-4, and to drop Utah to a middling 5-11.

While James and standout guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have looked pretty great together on offense, they're also ceding a lot of ground on the other end. Team president Rob Pelinka's offseason additions of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart have abetted the club defensively, as have incumbent Lakers Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent.

But the Jazz's quick guard play — and the cheat code that is Lauri Markkanen's offensive versatility — could prove a tough solve for the Lakers.

So how will the Lakers fare on the road against this ostensibly less-talented opposition?

Here are our expert predictions.

How Will LeBron James Continue to Be Reintegrated for Game 2?

Alex Kirschenbaum: The 40-year-old superstar didn't shoot much on Tuesday, looking to fit in around the established new scoring hierarchy built up by Doncic, Reaves and Ayton.

But there's no way he's going to settle for an average of seven shots a night over the course of a full season. Even if James does accept taking a step back as a scorer this year, he'll likely still feel out moments in a game where he's able to take over a bit. What better chance for him to do this than against the lowly Jazz, after an extended break?

Look for James to take at least double the shots he did at home against Utah, although Doncic will still at least have more field goal tries.

JJ Redick should also try to stagger his three best players' minutes a bit more, trotting out two at a time when possible to surround them with more defenders or off-ball shooters.

Will Jarred Vanderbilt Be Brought Back Into the Lineup Somewhat to Stop Lauri Markkanen?

Alex Kirschenbaum: Vanderbilt is in just the second season of a four-year, $48 million agreement he inked with the Lakers in the summer of 2023, hot off an impressive defensive run through the end of the regular season and the playoffs after arriving in town through a midseason trade.

His limited offense and the Lakers' lack of injuries have resulted in him being a healthy scratch. Even Bronny James, Adou Thiero and Maxi Kleber got mop-up minutes on Tuesday. But Vanderbilt was a DNP - CD.

He has the size and strength to, in theory, really give Markkanen guff both in the post and along the perimeter, even if he can't score much beyond lobs and putbacks. He deserves at least spot rotation play for this particular coverage assignment.

Can Los Angeles Win Its Second Straight Game Against Utah?

Patrick Warren: The Lakers should be well-rested after a four day break, and enter Sunday night's game against the Jazz as nearly 10-point favorites. Center Deandre Ayton — who had 20 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Jazz — will be tested in the paint against Utah's bigs Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic, but a healthy Lakers team should leave Salt Lake City with their fourth straight win. Lakers 124, Jazz 115.

Alex Kirschenbaum: The Jazz are hardly formidable foes on paper against the suddenly-healthy Lakers. But guard Keyonte George got pretty much wherever he wanted on Tuesday, en route to a Jazz-most 34 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field (5-of-13 from deep) and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line, plus eight assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Lauri Markkanen, too, submitted another great game, scoring 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line. Nurkic even got a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double on a high-scoring night.

Still, Los Angeles' elite ball handlers and scorers should be able to weather whatever storm Utah's top two players create. Lakers 127, Jazz 112.

