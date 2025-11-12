Lakers vs Thunder Expert Predictions Ahead of Battle of West Titans

On Wednesday night, the 8-3 Los Angeles Lakers travel to Oklahoma City to square off against old pal Alex Caruso's 11-1 Thunder. The action tips off at 6:30 p.m. PT.

While 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James, 40, is not yet back from the sciatica injury that has cost him the entire 2025-26 season to date, LA recently announced that he would be ramping up by putting in work with the Lakers' NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Here are our expert predictions for what could serve as a fascinating measuring stick game for the Lakers.

How Can Los Angeles Stop the MVP?

Alex Kirschenbaum: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains among the most dynamic scoring guards in the game, next to perhaps only five-time All-NBA First Team Lakers guard Luka Doncic. Through 12 games, the three-time All-NBA honoree has been averaging 32.8 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per.

While Doncic and Austin Reaves can at least strive to survive Oklahoma City's All-Defensive Team perimeter threats in Caruso and Lu Dort, it's unfair to expect them to offer much resistance on the other end.

Gabe Vincent remains out with an ankle sprain. So it will fall to former three-time All-Defensive Team guard Marcus Smart and versatile forward Jarred Vanderbilt to drape themselves all over Gilgeous-Alexander.

Can Los Angeles Topple the Reigning Champs?

Patrick Warren: In the Lakers' matchup against the defending NBA champions, look for a lot of points as two of the league's most explosive offenses over the past five games go head to head. Outside of LeBron James and Gabe Vincent, a healthy Lakers team should threaten to knock off the Thunder on the road, but Oklahoma City will close this one out in the final minute of the game.

Thunder 128, Lakers 124.

Alex Kirschenbaum: Defenders aside, Los Angeles will need to outscore Oklahoma City to win. The Thunder's offense can occasionally over-rely on Gilgeous-Alexander, especially late, so the Lakers' defense on him will need to be strong, too. But ultimately the Lakers will need Doncic, Reaves, and perhaps post scorers like Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton to have splashy nights. That's just too many variables for a fundamentally shorthanded LA squad, even with All-NBA Thunder wing Jalen Williams out.

Thunder 118, Lakers 102.

