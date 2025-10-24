Lakers vs Timberwolves Expert Predictions for Playoffs Rematch
The shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers will look to avenge their deeply underwhelming season opener — a 119-109 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday — in a Friday rematch against another loaded Western Conference contender, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota, as the No. 6 seed last season, upset the third-seeded Lakers in a non-competitive five-game trouncing during the first round of the playoffs last spring.
For the second straight season, the Timberwolves made it to the West Finals, despite boasting a fairly different lineup, with All-Star power forward Julius Randle and two-way guard Donte DiVincenzo subbing in for departed All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who was shipped off to the New York Knicks in a cost-cutting deal late into the 2024 offseason.
The Lakers responded by letting their best defensive wing, Dorian Finney-Smith, walk in free agency, and signing a new starting center, Deandre Ayton, while adding some shooting forward help via Jake LaRavia and hoping that an aging Marcus Smart — all 6-foot-3 of him — could compensate for Finney-Smith's defection to the Houston Rockets.
Here are our expert predictions for Game 2 of LA's 2025-26 season.
Who'll Step Up to Help Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves?
Noah Camras: The Lakers will get a big game from Rui Hachimura, who scored just nine points on 3-of-6 shooting on Tuesday night. Look for him to be more aggressive, taking double digit shots and helping take the burden off the Lakers’ top two players.
Nelson Espinal: For the Lakers, the person to step up has to Deandre Ayton. He is not getting to the right spots on offense for Doncic to find him, and his lack of impact on both ends is concerning. The Lakers lost to the Wolves due to missing size, and they can ill-afford to have an absent Ayton.
Aaron Coloma: The Lakers, coming in off of a 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors, need to improve if they're to take their first win of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were fantastic in the Lakers' opener, but their supporting pieces need to step up if they want to take down Anthony Edwards — who scored 41 points in his first game of the season — and the Timberwolves.
Patrick Warren: Look for Gabe Vincent to step up tonight against the Timberwolves. He had a rough outing on opening night, going 1-for-4 from three point range, but could offer some scoring opportunities off the bench against Minnesota. He’ll need to shore up on defense — unlike he did Tuesday against Jimmy Butler and the Warriors — if he wants to stay on the court.
Gabe Smallson: The Timberwolves are coming off an exciting win in which Anthony Edwards dropped 41, but Luka Doncic had a 40-burger of his own during Tuesday's season opener.
Ricardo Sandoval: Everyone needs to step up after a lackluster performance by the rest of the team outside of Doncic on opening night. The Lakers will need everyone who logs minutes to perform at or above par.
Alex Kirschenbaum: What the heck happened to Deandre Ayton in Game 1? In 34 minutes, the 7-footer out of Arizona scored a scant 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, pulled down six rebounds, blocked one shot and coughed up four turnovers, while notching a -4 plus-minus. Los Angeles needs more out of him against Minnesota's front line.
How Can the Lakers Stop Anthony Edwards?
Ricardo Sandoval: Stopping one of the best players in the world is not realistic. The best way to slow down Edwards, especially with the personnel the Lakers have, is to force the ball out of his hands. In last season’s playoffs, players like Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert gave the Lakers fits. Tonight, they’ll have to show LA they can do it again — and if they pull it off, credit where it’s due.
Gabe Smallson: Expect Deandre Ayton to take on a much larger role to protect the paint and put the pressure on Edwards on drives to get the purple and gold their first win of the year.
Patrick Warren: Deandre Ayton will have to be sharp in the paint, defending the rim against a driving Anthony Edwards without fouling. If Jarred Vanderbilt can get it done on the offensive end enough to stay in the game, he’s the best on-ball option against Edwards.
Nelson Espinal: Edwards is a special scorer who can take on anyone one-on-one. While he has improved in terms of his handling of double teams, it remains an overall weakness for him. Redick should be calling for traps all over the court when he has the ball and make everyone around him beat Los Angeles.
Noah Camras: The Lakers need tons of activity on defense, rushing Edwards and bringing double teams to make him give up the ball.
Alex Kirschenbaum: Los Angeles was hurting mightily without Dorian Finney-Smith on Tuesday. Former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Gabe Vincent might all be used to contain Edwards at various points in the action.
Final Score Prediction
Patrick Warren: The Lakers won’t get it done, dropping their second straight game after Deandre Ayton struggles against Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards exposes the Lakers guards. Timberwolves 112, Lakers 106.
Ricardo Sandoval: It's tough to pick the Lakers after what we saw from them on Tuesday night. Timberwolves 113, Lakers 105.
Noah Camras: The Lakers are going to avoid an 0-2 start with a much-needed 111-106 win over the Timberwolves.
Alex Kirschenbaum: Los Angeles will be very, very grateful to see the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, because they're about to drop their first two games of the season. Timberwolves 120, Lakers 112.
Gabe Smallson: Lakers 115, Timberwolves 108.
Nelson Espinal: Timberwolves 122, Lakers 114.
Aaron Coloma: Timberwolves 118, Lakers 113.
