Future Hall of Fame guard Chris Paul made waves Saturday after appearing to announce on his Instagram account (although, not explicitly state) that he would be retiring after the 2025-26 season, signaling the end of a 21-season career.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the LA Clippers reserve would, indeed, be calling it a career after this year.

The 12-time All-Star has led the league in assists five times, earning 11 All-NBA selections and finishing in the top three in Most Valuable Player voting twice. He ranks second in career assists behind only John Stockton, although has never won a championship.

More news: Fired Former Lakers GM Makes Shocking Revelation About Rob Pelinka Relationship

Paul received a swarm of congratulatory messages from media members, coaches and players across the league, including from 21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James, who has been close friends with Paul for over two decades.

James shared a photo to his Instagram story of Paul with his Olympic gold medal, writing, "POINT GOD!!! Been a helluva ride."

More news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Could Climb MVP Rankings With Injuries to Stars

Paul's retirement news is not necessarily a surprise, as the 40-year-old guard signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers over the offseason, rejoining the team that launched him into NBA stardom.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick joined in on the congratulatory messages, although he expressed that he hoped Paul's career doesn't end by hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy at the end of the season.

“I hate saying this: I hope he doesn’t win an NBA championship because that would mean the Clippers win an NBA championship and we don't,” Redick, who spent four seasons as Paul's teammate with the Clippers, said Saturday.

'The Ultimate Winner'

"But, to me, he's the ultimate winner. There's a guy that works in the NBA that I've known for almost 20 years now, and we talk about this all the time," Redick noted. "There are guys that have won championships that I wouldn't say are winning players, and there are guys that have never won a championship that, to me, are the ultimate winners. And that's who Chris Paul is. He's the ultimate winner."

Paul will face James and the Lakers four more times this season as the two aging stars both begin thinking about the next stages of their careers. While James has not confirmed whether this season will be his last or not, the Lakers star has made it clear that he does not have many more games left before he calls it a career himself.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.