Luka Doncic Injury Has Magic Johnson Concerned About Lakers Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the hottest teams in the NBA just weeks ago, going 15-2 in March and looking like a real threat in the West. Then April hit, and everything fell apart fast.

Lakers legend and part-owner Magic Johnson voiced his concern on X, writing:

"Just when I thought Luka's injury was devastating for my Lakers we got the news that Austin Reaves will also be out with an oblique injury. The timing of these injuries couldn't be worse with the NBA Playoffs a week away." Magic Johnson

Just when I thought Luka’s injury was devastating for my Lakers we got the news that Austin Reaves will also be out with an oblique injury. The timing of these injuries couldn’t be worse with the NBA Playoffs a week away. 😫 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 7, 2026

Luka Doncic suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain against the Oklahoma City Thunder and will miss the rest of the regular season, with his playoff availability still uncertain. Reaves went down in the same game with a Grade 2 left oblique strain and is expected to be out four to six weeks, which likely covers the entire first round.

Doncic has traveled to Spain for a specialized injection, hoping to speed up his recovery. His agent confirmed the trip, and the Lakers have given him the green light to do whatever it takes. But the playoffs tip off on April 18, so time is very short.

Can the Lakers Survive Without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves?

Their first game without both players did not inspire much confidence. The Lakers lost 134-128 to the Dallas Mavericks, a team sitting at 24-53 on the season.

Luke Kennard recorded the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 15 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists. LeBron James put up 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 15 assists in 39 minutes, but it was not enough.

Now the worry is not just the two players already out. A short rotation means more minutes for guys who are not used to carrying this kind of load, and that is exactly how more injuries happen heading into a playoff run.

Coach JJ Redick said the goal right now is simple: "Both those guys are going to try to come back. So it's our job to extend the season so that they can come back." But leaning on LeBron at 41, and asking role players to step into starring roles, is a risky way to spend the final stretch of the regular season.

The Lakers currently hold the fourth seed in the West, but that could shift. What looked like a genuine title run a week ago now depends almost entirely on whether Doncic and Reaves can return healthy before this postseason slips away.

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