Stephen A. Smith Admits Shift on Lakers, But Adds One Big Caveat

The Los Angeles Lakers’ current hot stretch, which saw their nine-game winning streak snapped on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, has largely changed the narrative around them.

It has gone from the Lakers not playing anywhere near a championship-contending team to winning 12 of their last 14 games, putting them in the third seed in the stacked Western Conference standings.

Stephen A. Smith Drops Honest Take on Lakers’ Rise, With a Twist

Stephen A Smith on the Lakers title chances:



“I wouldn’t pick the Lakers to beat San Antonio. I wouldn’t pick the Lakers to beat OKC but they are legitimately the 3rd best team in the Western Conference and the momentum is climbing which means to me we can’t rule anything out”… pic.twitter.com/9iUkIAiVez — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 23, 2026

This has led longtime ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith to change his tune about the Lakers, calling them the clear-cut third-best team in the West behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, via ESPN’s First Take.

“I wouldn’t pick the Lakers to beat San Antonio,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t pick the Lakers to beat OKC, but they are legitimately the 3rd best team in the Western Conference, and the momentum is climbing, which means to me we can’t rule anything out.”

Like many others, Smith had been bullish for most of the season on putting the Lakers among the top teams in the Western Conference. Much of that centered on Los Angeles’ lack of consistent scoring off the bench and its overall defensive play.

However, the Lakers have flipped the switch over the last few weeks, playing like a well-oiled machine on both ends of the floor. Their nine-game winning streak featured victories over the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets (twice), Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and Orlando Magic.

The Lakers grabbed numerous wins against quality opponents while showing promising signs in their stout late-game play. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP-caliber level, earning him back-to-back Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

Luka Doncic Continues to Set Career Milestones

Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) shoots a free throw against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

It featured Doncic becoming the first player in NBA history to score 30 or more points in nine straight games while winning all nine games. He was also the first player in league history to record at least 390 points, 80 rebounds, 70 assists, and 25 steals over a 10-game stretch.

In the last 10 games, Doncic is averaging 39.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 2.6 steals while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Thunder and Spurs deserve the praise that Smith is levying toward them due to their consistent, sustained success throughout the season, but the Lakers are hitting their stride.

Los Angeles has finally looked like a team that could legitimately compete with Oklahoma City and San Antonio. Now, whether they do live up to that billing come playoff time is something that will be figured out very shortly.