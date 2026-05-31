Former Lakers NBA Champion Has a Strong Message for Victor Wembanyama After WCF Win

The NBA's biggest individual trophies now carry the names of its all-time greats. When the San Antonio Spurs got past the Oklahoma City Thunder in a seven-game Western Conference Finals, one of those legends had plenty to say about the man who took home the hardware.

Magic Johnson won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and his name is on the trophy Wembanyama just won. After watching the Spurs close it out in Game 7, he didn't hold back.

Johnson posted on X to congratulate the Spurs, calling Wembanyama a "superstar" and praising head coach Mitch Johnson for guiding the run. Then came a second message just for Wemby:

"I want to congratulate Victor Wembanyama on winning the Earvin 'Magic' Johnson Trophy as the new Western Conference Finals MVP!"

I want to congratulate Victor Wembanyama on winning the Earvin “Magic” Johnson Trophy as the new Western Conference Finals MVP! https://t.co/eojO0GqzwS — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 31, 2026

And that wasn't a one-time thing. After the Spurs' Game 6 win to stay alive, Johnson called Wembanyama "the new face of the NBA." He praised him for delivering 28 points and 10 rebounds in a must-win game and said San Antonio dominated in every area, including defense, offense, rebounding, and physicality.

Magic Johnson Has Been Watching Wembanyama All Postseason Long

Go back one more game and Magic was there too. After the Spurs tied things up in Game 4, Johnson noted that Wembanyama showed real leadership, taking personal responsibility for the Game 3 loss and then going out and putting up 33 points while holding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 19.

"Victor Wembanyama dominated the game with 33 points, but what really impressed me was his leadership," Johnson wrote after Game 4.

It's easy to see what kept drawing Magic back. Across the full series, Wembanyama averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 40% from three. In the clinching Game 7, he put up 22 points and seven rebounds in 42 minutes to seal a 111-103 win.

The Spurs now head to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Wembanyama is just 22 years old and in only his third NBA season.

For Lakers fans, this one stings. Their team got swept 4-0 by this same Oklahoma City squad in the second round, with LeBron and the Lakers never finding an answer for the Thunder that Wembanyama eventually did.

The Spurs face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals starting June 3.

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