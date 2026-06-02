New Report Reveals How Warriors Could Pursue Lakers' LeBron James

LeBron James is heading into free agency at 41, and the question of where he plays next, or whether he plays at all, is the biggest storyline of the offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers want him back. He could retire. But a new report has now laid out a specific path for a third option that nobody quite expected.

The Golden State Warriors have had a longstanding interest in pairing James with Stephen Curry. That part was already known. What this latest report adds is the actual financial mechanism and the fact that Golden State would not need to blow anything up to make it happen.

According to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, if the Warriors manage their roster and payroll carefully, they could offer LeBron the $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Kawakami wrote:

"If they maneuver their roster and payroll just enough, the Warriors could offer LeBron the $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception, which is monumentally short of the $52.6 million he made this season but is more than some other possible teams could pay him. And, very importantly, the Warriors would not have to trade anything or unload any major salaries to do it. This would be a direct add."

Will LeBron James Leave the Lakers for the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry and LeBron James | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kawakami also acknowledged how realistic this actually is:

"Again, I don't think LeBron ending up with the Warriors is the likeliest scenario. I think it's set up for him to return to the Lakers; they're the one likely option that could pay him a lot more than $15.1 million."

That last scenario is where things get complicated. Reports indicate the Lakers may ask James to take a pay cut, and, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst: show us exactly who you plan to sign with the money you save. James is still chasing a fifth championship, and he is not taking less money without knowing what the plan actually looks like.

The Lakers are also trying to re-sign Austin Reaves this summer, and internally, the organization sees Reaves as the longer-term piece alongside Doncic. That puts James' situation in a tough spot, even in his own building.

James and Curry spent years as the defining rivalry of their era. Sharing a locker room at this stage would be genuinely strange and genuinely fascinating. The Warriors now have a real financial path on paper, and with the Lakers' negotiations this messy, that path just got a little more interesting.

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