Rich Paul Hints at Growing LeBron Sweepstakes as Lakers Await Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers could have a drastically different roster around superstar guard Luka Doncic during the 2026-27 NBA season, with the team filled with players expected to hit NBA free agency this summer.

Although the expectation is that the Lakers will prioritize securing Austin Reaves’ long-term future when he inevitably opts out of the final year of his deal, there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding LeBron James’ immediate future.

The rumors have been swirling ever since the end of the 2025-26 campaign for the Lakers, with James linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

Rich Paul Claims 10-12 Teams Are Interested in LeBron James

Even though James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has said he hasn’t talked to his client about his future yet, he did say on The Pat McAfee Show this week that there’s no lack of interest in the four-time NBA champion’s services.

"There has been incoming calls from teams with the excitement of LeBron James playing for them..



There has been about 10-12 teams that have reached out" ~ @RichPaul4 #PMSLive https://t.co/ZcpyP4hDTw pic.twitter.com/9HpTQC9FYo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 12, 2026

“I tell you guys this, there have been incoming calls from every team with the excitement of possibly him playing for them,” Paul said. “And so at 41 years of age going on 42, I think that's something to be extremely proud about, and it's one of those things where it's like, ‘Wow, even at 42, I'm still wanted,’ that's admirable.”

Paul went on to say that about a third of the league has called with interest in James when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

“I would say without naming names, I would say about 10 to 12.”

The only teams linked to James thus far are the Lakers, Cavs and Warriors. It remains to be seen if Golden State and Cleveland are serious about potentially signing the future Hall of Famer, but that’ll likely become clear in the coming weeks.

As for the other teams Paul spoke of but did not reveal, it’s anyone’s guess.

The real question moving forward is whether this truly is a mutual interest between James and the Lakers to sign him to another deal. Both sides seem to be saying all the right things at the moment.

However, with Los Angeles prioritizing Reaves’ immediate future and building around Doncic, the writing might be on the wall that James will be headed elsewhere or shock everyone by choosing to retire after 23 seasons.

The fact that all those teams are calling Paul ahead of free agency is telling and possibly an indication that James is open to finishing his career elsewhere.

Only time will tell, but things definitely seem to be heating up regarding James’ future in the NBA.

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