Lakers Connected to Veteran Big Whose Future Could Change After Giannis Trade

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to get underway on June 23, with the entire league waiting for the first offseason domino to drop, as the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to trade superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo before that date.

Once Antetokounmpo is traded elsewhere, with the Miami Heat currently the favorite to land him in a blockbuster deal, there will likely be a lot of movement around the league, with the Bucks potentially making more trades.

One player in Milwaukee whose immediate future with the team is up in the air is veteran center Myles Turner.

Lakers Among 4 Teams Linked to Myles Turner

According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, the Los Angeles Lakers are among four teams that are potential suitors for Turner, who could get moved after the Antetokounmpo trade.

The Lakers, Celtics, Raptors, and Hornets are teams that I would circle as potential suitors for Myles Turner.



It’s worth noting that the Bucks are reportedly interested in acquiring another first-round pick in the upcoming draft. https://t.co/7Z0HKa16LY — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) June 13, 2026

Turner has been connected to the Lakers for a very long time, going back to his early days with the Indiana Pacers, but no trade ever came to fruition, or even came close.

However, that could quickly change, as there have been rumors that they want to move on from him after just one season in Milwaukee. Turner surprisingly signed with the Pacers’ rival last summer, inking a four-year, $107 million contract after the Bucks shockingly waived star guard Damian Lillard with the NBA stretch provision.

Although it seemed like pairing Turner and Antetokounmpo would make Milwaukee’s frontcourt dominant defensively, things didn’t really work out. Turner failed to live up to expectations, and Antetokounmpo couldn’t stay healthy.

Turner averaged his lowest points per game since his rookie season (10.3) in Indiana at 11.9. He also shot a career-worst 44 percent from the field, but did connect on 38.3 percent from beyond the arc, which is just below his career-best 39.6 percent from the 2024-25 NBA season.

One of Turner’s biggest strengths is his ability to be a rim protector, as he has a career average of 2.1 blocks per game. That was down considerably during the 2025-26 campaign at 1.6 per game, which is also his lowest average since his rookie year (1.4).

Myles Turner May Be a Good Fit for Lakers

Jan 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although it is a risk to take on Turner after his disappointing performance last season, there’s a chance he could resurrect his career in Los Angeles playing alongside superstar Luka Doncic.

At his best, Turner will be an upgrade over Deandre Ayton, as he can stretch the floor, be the rim protector the team needs and be a lob threat. He checks a lot of boxes, especially if the Bucks are desperate to move on and the Lakers don’t have to give up much to get him.

It’ll be interesting to see if Turner is truly available and whether the Lakers jump at the opportunity to land him in a trade.

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