New Report on Giannis’ Future Could Impact Lakers’ Offseason Plans

As the regular season hits the final stretch, Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in yet another tough situation with the organization, which could open the door for a blockbuster trade during the NBA offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two-time NBA MVP is reportedly sitting at odds with the Bucks over whether he will return to play this season, with only 14 games left on the schedule.

He is coming off suffering yet another injury as he hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 134-123 win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The uncertainty around his status for the remainder of the season centers on the team being six and a half games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Giannis Trade Talks Expected to Be 'Explored' Again This Summer

Jan 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, what has become a more intriguing element of the situation is that The Athletic’s Eric Nehm reports that trade talks involving the superstar big man are expected to ramp up again during the summer.

“While the franchise ultimately held onto Antetokounmpo through the Feb. 5 trade deadline, general manager Jon Horst listened to offers from opposing teams in the lead-up, a stark contrast to his typical approach regarding Antetokounmpo’s future,” Nehm wrote. “There is an expectation that trades could again be explored this summer.”

Although the Bucks’ preferred preference is to keep Antetokounmpo for the long haul, it’s hard to ignore the growing disconnect that the star forward is developing with the franchise. Milwaukee is moving further away from being an NBA title contender, which has created open dialogue about the 10-time All-Star’s interest in playing for another team that began last offseason.

The Bucks can’t ignore the facts of the situation as Antetokounmpo will be entering the second year of his three-year, $175.3 million extension that he inked in October 2023. The final year of his deal for the 2027-28 season is a $62.7 million player option, meaning he could head into free agency in the summer of 2027.

That factor alone will push the Bucks to listen to the trade offers. The recent injury issues aside, Antetokounmpo is still playing like one of the best players in the league.

The Lakers will certainly be among those interested in acquiring him to pair alongside star guard Luka Doncic. Los Angeles will have some draft capital at their disposal this upcoming summer with full flexibility to trade three first-round selections in 2026, 2031 and 2033.

Other teams, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, are expected to pursue Antetokounmpo.

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