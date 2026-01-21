Nets Stars Emerge as Potential Lakers' Trade Targets

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, with the Los Angeles Lakers expected to be one of the more active teams in the league. General manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' brass have until Feb. 5 to make deals, and there've been some notable names linked to the storied franchise with about two weeks left to wheel and deal.

The name that keeps coming up most often as the Lakers' interest in acquiring his defensive-minded wing is Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans. Rising star Trey Murphy III is also a name to be mentioned as a player the Lakers wouldn't mind going after if possible, but he'll likely come at a price Los Angeles isn't willing to pay in terms of assets they'd have to give up.

Michael Porter Jr. Emerges as Potential Lakers' Trade Target

According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, a couple of Brooklyn Nets players might be drawing the Lakers' interest, namely Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton.

"Have heard about a lot of talks between the Lakers and Nets the past two years and they did the DFS trade already so there’s a relationship. Claxton would be a very good get, but there’s also the possibility of their going in for MPJ."

Porter was traded to the Nets along with a 2032 first-round draft pick by the Denver Nuggets over the summer in exchange for Cam Johnson. It was an interesting move for both teams, which is looked at differently after the halfway point of the 2025-26 NBA season, with Porter having a career year in Brooklyn and Johnson struggling to live up to expectations in the Mile High City.

Despite Porter seemingly coming into his own in Brooklyn, the Nets appear open to flipping him while his value is high. The 27-year-old is currently averaging a career-high 25.7 points per game. His previous career-high in points per game came during his second season with the Nuggets, when he averaged 19.0 points per game.

Even though adding Porter into the mix in Los Angeles would give the team another scorer alongside stars Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, he doesn't address the glaring need on the defensive end of the floor.

Claxton, however, might help on that end, providing some rim protection while also being a player who can get it done offensively and on the glass. He's currently averaging a career-best 12.8 points per game to go along with 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists (career high) and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor.

With the clock ticking and only a couple of weeks left before the NBA trade deadline, there's bound to be more rumors that surface involving the Lakers. There's even a chance the team stands pat to save trade assets with the hope of landing superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the summer.

At this point, there's no telling what will happen in Los Angeles and with the team's intentions, but things are definitely starting to heat up.