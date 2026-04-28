SGA Says the Lakers Are More Offensive as Thunder Await Second Round Opponent

The Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round for the third straight year and are now sitting back, watching, and waiting. Their likely second-round opponent is the Los Angeles Lakers, who lead the Houston Rockets 3-1 with Game 5 on the way.

In a postgame press conference and a separate on-court interview after OKC's series-clinching Game 4 win, shared by X account @ohnohedidnt24, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke down exactly how he sees the Lakers and what OKC is preparing for.

"I've already been watching all of the Lakers and Houston series. Just continue to do so, watch both teams, see their strengths and weaknesses."

Shai:



"It'll either be the Lakers or Houston. Each pose their challenges. Houston is like more defensive and the Lakers are more offensive. But they're both really good teams and to make it out that series…you have to do a lot of things right. So we won't take them lightly" https://t.co/STWvPeWuiL pic.twitter.com/8TMpRcqLc4 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 28, 2026

And in the post-game press conference, he got more specific about what makes each team difficult.

"It'll either be the Lakers or Houston. Each pose their challenges. Houston is like more defensive and the Lakers are more offensive. But they're both really good teams and to make it out that series...you have to do a lot of things right. So we won't take them lightly."

Lakers vs OKC Thunder Second Round: Injury Updates and What Comes Next

Here is the uncomfortable part for Lakers fans. While Shai is already breaking down Los Angeles film, the Lakers are still figuring out who is actually going to be available to play. Luka Doncic has missed the entire first round with a hamstring strain and has no clear return timeline. is questionable for Game 5. Austin Reaves, dealing with an oblique strain, is now expected to play in Game 5 after missing the first four games.

JJ Redick was straightforward about what the Lakers are missing without Doncic and Reaves, pointing to their ability to handle the ball and attack the basket as the biggest hole in the lineup right now.

That showed up badly in Game 4. LeBron James, without his two primary playmakers beside him, finished with just 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting and eight turnovers. The Rockets won going away, 115-96. LeBron took the blame after the game and promised a better Game 5, but the larger concern is what a potential second-round matchup against OKC looks like without a full roster.

The Lakers still hold a 3-1 lead and will close this series out. But if Doncic is not back, or comes back without any real rhythm, facing a Thunder team that has the top offense and top defense in the playoffs this postseason is a serious problem. Shai is already analysing. The Lakers need to get healthy.

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