Lakers Get Encouraging Luka Doncic News With a Possible Return Window Emerging

The Los Angeles Lakers lead the Houston Rockets 3-1 in their first-round playoff series, but the bigger story may be happening off the court. Luka Doncic's hamstring rehab just hit a milestone that has Lakers fans paying close attention.

Ahead of Game 4, OC Register's Benjamin Royer shared the full quote from Lakers head coach JJ Redick on Doncic's rehab progress:

"He just continues to kind of do some stuff on the court. (He) was able to move a little bit today on the court, which, you know, most of the stuff had been stand-still. So he’s progressing, but no update on any timeline or anything like that."

That might not sound like much, but context matters here. When Doncic first returned from Madrid, he was seen on the practice court doing light passing and rebounding work, nothing more. A few days later, he was getting shots up but staying mostly stationary. Moving on the court is a step beyond both of those, and for a Grade 2 hamstring strain, each of these stages has to happen in order.

Redick was clear that there is no official return date. But someone else had more to say about that.

When Could Luka Doncic Return for the Lakers in the 2026 NBA Playoffs

Dr. Jesse Morse, responding to JJ Redick's quote on X, put a rough window of 10 to 14 days on Doncic's return. Morse is a credentialed sports medicine physician who regularly breaks down NBA injury timelines, and his read on the situation gave fans a number Redick simply would not.

Sounds like Luka Doncic is about 10-14 days away from returning to the court. https://t.co/XktLalNv6s — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) April 27, 2026

Doncic has been sidelined since April 2, when he hurt his left hamstring late in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. An MRI confirmed a Grade 2 strain, and he flew to Madrid to receive stem cell treatment under a specialist connected to Real Madrid before returning to Los Angeles.

If that 10 to 14 day window holds, Doncic could be available sometime in the second round, which would likely mean a series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The defending champions have been dominant all season and present a completely different challenge than Houston. Without Doncic, the Lakers simply do not have enough offensive firepower to go punch for punch with OKC.

LeBron James has been shouldering the load well through the first round, and the team has held together. But this roster was built around Doncic as the primary creator, and that shows the moment the game gets tight and half-court execution matters most.

Austin Reaves, who suffered a Grade 2 left oblique strain on the same night as Doncic, has moved further along in his recovery. He has already been through 5-on-5 work and was listed as questionable for Game 4.

The Lakers are close to wrapping up this series. Getting Doncic back for the second round is not guaranteed, but for the first time, there is an actual window to point to.

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