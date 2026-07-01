Rob Pelinka Is Officially on the Clock After LeBron James’s Exit

Rob Pelinka is officially on the clock.

With LeBron James’s decision to leave the Lakers, the team’s general manager can now deliver on his promise to build a championship contender around Luka Dončić. That’s a goal he made clear after acquiring the star guard from the Mavericks last year. Pelinka is armed with a boatload of cap space, and James is out the door. The time is now, and if Pelinka fails, his time may be up.

Pelinka deserves plenty of credit for helping bring the Lakers their 17th championship. A year taking over as general manager in 2018, he signed James in free agency, traded for Anthony Davis the following summer, and watched those two lead the L.A. to a title in 2020. Five years later, he flipped Davis into Dončić, giving the franchise another long-term cornerstone

While those deals have undoubtedly made the Lakers better, he has made a long list of decisions that have hurt the franchise. After winning the title in 2020, the team let go of key pieces like Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. He later lowballed Alex Caruso and allowed him to walk in free agency in 2021, allowing the team to lose an excellent defender and culture piece. Later that summer, he sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick to the Wizards for Russell Westbrook in what is one of the five worst NBA trades of the last decade. L.A. missed the playoffs.

Time and again, Pelinka failed to build balanced rosters around his stars. The Lakers routinely lacked dependable shooters, athletic wing defenders and young, inexpensive rotation players because he repeatedly traded away the team's draft capital for veterans. Too often, the roster he built relied far too heavily on James carrying the offense and Davis staying healthy.

The departure of LeBron James from the Lakers marks a significant hinge point in Rob Pelinka’s tenure with the franchise. | USA TODAY Sports

Pelinka’s tenure has been a mixed bag. A perfect example would be his last two head coaching hires. Darvin Ham was an absolute mess in his two seasons in charge. His rotations and game management left much to be desired. Pelinka bounced back by hiring JJ Redick to replace him, and a move that was widely questioned now looks like a stroke of genius. The first-time head coach is 103–61 (.628) in two seasons.

There has been plenty of good and bad from Pelinka over the last nine-plus years.

Now, he has the clean slate that he's never really been able to fill during his tenure. Dončić is the team's unquestioned star and his backcourt mate, Austin Reaves, is locked up for the next four years. There is no longer a need to balance James’s career timeline with the franchise’s future. And the path forward is fairly wide open.

The necessary blueprint isn’t complicated. Dončić needs shooting around him and an athletic, two-way center who can be a lob threat and rim protector. That’s been obvious since the day he arrived from Dallas. There are plenty of options out there; Pelinka just has to convince them to join the team he’s building.

Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili have both been closely tied to the Lakers. They would be excellent pickups, but a center who fits with Dončić is priority No. 1. Restricted free agents Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren fit the bill, but the Jazz and Pistons, respectively, are likely to match offer sheets for both. A sign-and-trade is a possibility, but L.A. doesn’t have a ton of assets other teams would find attractive.

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Pelinka has more than $50 million in cap space and the freedom to do whatever he wants with it. Those opportunities are rare in today’s NBA. But if the Lakers can't find answers this summer that make them competitive in 2026–27, it's hard to imagine Pelinka having a job by this time next year. Dodgers owner Mark Walter agreed to purchase the Lakers from the Buss family at a $10 billion valuation. He didn’t do that to watch his new team be mediocre.

This is Pelinka’s moment to define what kind of executive he is. If he can’t build a competitive roster, Walter will find someone who can.

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