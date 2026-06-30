NBA Free Agency Tracker 2026: Live Updates and Analysis on Every Big Signing, Trade, Rumor and More

The Knicks captured the NBA championship just over two weeks ago. The 2026 NBA draft came and went last week, with the Wizards, Jazz and Grizzlies nabbing potential superstars that they hope will reshape their franchises. And on 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, NBA teams will officially be allowed to negotiate with free agents.

Of course, some of the defining moves of the offseason have already happened. Draymond Green reportedly decided against opting into his Warriors deal Monday, freeing up the franchise to potentially add major pieces as they gun for another title with Green and Steph Curry ... maybe even LeBron James. Hours later, the Grizzlies traded Ja Morant, at long last, to the Trail Blazers—a fascinating fit for the embattled star guard.

When free agency begins, we’ll see a flood of significant moves across the league. Sports Illustrated’s NBA staff will be here all day long tracking every major reported signing and trade and taking a look at the rumors that have some real smoke. Follow along below.

NBA free agency live tracker

Key dates for the 2026 NBA offseason

June 30, 6 p.m. ET: NBA teams allowed to negotiate with free agents.

NBA teams allowed to negotiate with free agents. July 6, 12:01 p.m. ET : NBA teams permitted to begin signing free agents.

: NBA teams permitted to begin signing free agents. July 3–19: NBA Summer League (July 3, 5–6 in San Francisco; July 4–6 in Sacramento; July 4, 6–7 in Salt Lake City; July 9–19 in Las Vegas)

NBA Summer League (July 3, 5–6 in San Francisco; July 4–6 in Sacramento; July 4, 6–7 in Salt Lake City; July 9–19 in Las Vegas) October 9: First confirmed preseason game (Rockets vs. Mavericks in Macau)

First confirmed preseason game (Rockets vs. Mavericks in Macau) Late October: Regular season begins

More NBA From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.