LaMelo Ball Was So Excited After Hornets Play-In Win He Accidentally Punched the Team Mascot

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball had a couple of controversial no-calls during and after Charlotte's play-in victory over the Heat on Tuesday night. In one instance, he appeared to intentionally pull Heat star Bam Adebayo to the ground, and hard enough that Adebayo had to miss the rest of the game. (Ball later apologized, claiming it was an accident and the result of a hit to the head.)

That second no-call, however, was much more lighthearted.

When Charlotte finally clinched the victory in a thrilling overtime win, thereby keeping the team's stunning turnaround alive for at least one more game, Ball was so fired-up that he accidentally decked the team's mascot—a hornet named Hugo—in the face.

In a video of the hilarious postgame moment, which was shared online by Charlotte reporter Cam Gaskins, Ball is seen moving to dap Hugo up before hugging the mascot so hard he essentially punches the hornet in the head and pushes him away in excitement. (Pay special attention to the way Hugo ever-so-slightly stumbles if you want a good laugh.)

Totally oblivious to anything but his team's victory, Ball then goes on to find and celebrate with guard Coby White, as Hugo meanwhile falls out of the frame.

Take a peek at that below:

Nah y'all please look at LaMelo Ball and Hugo after the win 😂 pic.twitter.com/U1vtKCsWu8 — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) April 15, 2026

Although a touch aggressive, there was clearly nothing malicious about the way Ball approached and greeted Hugo. Plus, in the guard's defense, the entire scene had essentially devolved into chaos at that point, anyway. The Prime Video broadcast cut out in the final moments, drawing widespread condemnation from around the internet. On the ground in N.C., the arena was literally thundering with cheers and screams from excited fans, who watched the team pull out the dub in a frantic end-of-game sequence. And you can't forget that Ball was the one to hit the game-winning shot; it figures he'd be a little ... juiced up.

The 24-year-old guard posted a team-leading 30 points, plus five rebounds and 10 assists during Tuesday’s game, while forward Miles Bridges put up 28 points, nine rebounds and two dimes.

"I'm so f---ing proud of you guys. It wasn't always perfect, but you guys continued to stay together at times where you thought that some adversity would creep into this locker room, you guys found yourselves. And you banded together even more. That's what got us over the hump," coach Charles Lee told the locker room later that night, before getting pretty dang excited himself while reviewing the final play.

“THAT’S A WINNING PLAY! LET’S GO!” he screamed as he watched it back, grabbing and hugging players all the while.

Coach Charles Lee was FIRED UP after the win 👏



Hornets will play the loser of ORL/PHI for the East 8-seed Friday on Prime! https://t.co/nfsHwbYvtj pic.twitter.com/qCJCJJikqV — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2026

With the win, Charlotte will next play the loser of Wednesday's Magic vs. 76ers on Friday. Whoever wins that game will then advance to the playoff bracket as the No. 8 seed in the East. If that happens, it will be the Hornets' first postseason appearance in a decade.

And, as for the no-call between Ball and Adebayo, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported early Wednesday morning that the NBA will review the Hornets guard for his actions during the play, with a final decision expected before the tilt on Friday.

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