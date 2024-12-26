SI

LeBron James Had Boastful Three-Word Answer About What Makes the NBA Great

Andy Nesbitt

LeBron James had 31 points in the Lakers' win over the Warriors.
Both LeBron James and Steph Curry put on a show in their Christmas Day showdown but the Los Angeles Lakers got the last laugh as they picked up a thrilling 115-113 victory on the road over the Golden State Warriors.

The two all-time greats once again rose to the moment of the big national stage and reminded everyone just how special they have been to the league throughtout their legendary careers.

Curry finished with a game-high 38 points, while James led the Lakers with 31 points. After the game James was asked by ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "What’s the good stuff that’s still going in the league on a night-to-night basis?"

James's answer?

“LeBron and Steph."

His teammate, Austin Reaves, loved that as he was heard saying off camera: “Great f—ing answer."

Here's that moment:

NBA fans need to appreciate these showdowns between James and Curry because there might not be many more of them.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

