LeBron James Pays Tribute to Longtime Broadcaster Hubie Brown After Last Game
On Sunday, iconic ESPN broadcaster Hubie Brown called the last game of his longtime career—and fellow legend LeBron James issued a brief but enthusiastic tribute to the personality on social media.
After the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game wrapped, James took to X (formerly Twitter) to release his missive: "HUBIE BROWN THE [GOAT]!!!!!!!" the forward posted, alongside multiple "raising hands" emojis and a salute.
James's reaction pretty much encapsulates how everyone feels about Brown's departure.
The 91-year-old was showered with lots of love from ABC and ESPN, which crafted a special tribute video to end Brown's many years in the booth, while other NBA legends and personalities shared their thoughts online and during Sunday's broadcast.
So a big shoutout to Brown is in order—with over 50 years of commentary under his belt, he really is the Greatest of All Time.