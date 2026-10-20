Live Updates From the Knicks’ Championship Ceremony at Madison Square Garden
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Knicks fans, the day you’ve been dreaming about has arrived.
On Tuesday night, the third championship banner in franchise history—and first since Walt Frazier led New York to the 1973 title—will be raised to the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson and his teammates also will be presented with championship rings for their heroic and historic efforts in the 2026 playoffs just a handful of months ago.
Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we track the latest happenings at MSG:
Live updates from Knicks vs. 76ers
Schedule for the Knicks’ championship ceremony
The Knicks’ ring night ceremony will begin around 6:30 p.m. ET with a hype video narrated by New York superfan Ben Stiller. Among the celebrities in attendance will be the Larry O’Brien Trophy, which made its way to Madison Square Garden earlier Tuesday after a cruise around the five New York City boroughs in a glass-walled bus.
How to watch: NBC. You can also stream the game on Peacock.
Recapping the Knicks’ offseason
For the most part, the Knicks are running it back with their championship roster from last season.
The biggest missing piece this season will be Mitchell Robinson, who departed in free agency and signed with the rival Celtics. Shortly after the Knicks won their first championship in 53 years, owner James Dolan made it clear he has no plans to enter the NBA’s dreaded second apron—even with a roster coming off a title. Robinson was the first victim of Dolan’s refusal to pay up.
To take Robinson’s place on the roster, the Knicks signed veteran center Andre Drummond, who averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the 76ers last season.
Aside from that swap, coach Mike Brown’s squad will look largely the same in 2026–27. The Knicks’ star core from their championship run—Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns—will hear their names called Tuesday night as the starting five once again.
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Tom Dierberger leads Sports Illustrated’s NBA coverage as the Deputy News Director. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at Fox Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger
Liam McKeone is a senior news writer for the NBA team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry covering the NBA and other sports as a content creator starting in 2017. Prior to joining SI, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.Follow liam_mckeone