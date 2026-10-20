Live Updates From the Knicks’ Championship Ceremony at Madison Square Garden

Knicks fans, the day you’ve been dreaming about has arrived.

On Tuesday night, the third championship banner in franchise history —and first since Walt Frazier led New York to the 1973 title—will be raised to the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson and his teammates also will be presented with championship rings for their heroic and historic efforts in the 2026 playoffs just a handful of months ago.

Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we track the latest happenings at MSG:

Live updates from Knicks vs. 76ers

Schedule for the Knicks’ championship ceremony

The Knicks’ ring night ceremony will begin around 6:30 p.m. ET with a hype video narrated by New York superfan Ben Stiller. Among the celebrities in attendance will be the Larry O’Brien Trophy, which made its way to Madison Square Garden earlier Tuesday after a cruise around the five New York City boroughs in a glass-walled bus.

How to watch: NBC. You can also stream the game on Peacock.

Recapping the Knicks’ offseason

For the most part, the Knicks are running it back with their championship roster from last season.

The biggest missing piece this season will be Mitchell Robinson, who departed in free agency and signed with the rival Celtics. Shortly after the Knicks won their first championship in 53 years, owner James Dolan made it clear he has no plans to enter the NBA’s dreaded second apron—even with a roster coming off a title. Robinson was the first victim of Dolan’s refusal to pay up.

To take Robinson’s place on the roster, the Knicks signed veteran center Andre Drummond, who averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the 76ers last season.

Aside from that swap, coach Mike Brown’s squad will look largely the same in 2026–27. The Knicks’ star core from their championship run—Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns—will hear their names called Tuesday night as the starting five once again.

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