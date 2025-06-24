Looking Back at the Biggest NBA Free Agency Signings in Recent History
The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially been crowned the 2024–25 NBA champions after defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. With the NBA Finals done, the league now looks ahead to the offseason.
The biggest move of the offseason so far took place on Sunday when Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets, but plenty of other moves will follow with the NBA draft and free agency set to begin over the next week.
Before NBA free agency begins on June 30, it's time to take a look back at the biggest free agency signings in recent memory. In chronological order, here's a look at the most impactful signings over the last 15 years.
LeBron James, Chris Bosh Sign With Heat (2010)
Spoiler alert: this will not be the last time LeBron James is featured on this list.
LeBron James and Chris Bosh were among the most coveted players heading into the offseason in 2010, and both ended up signing with the Miami Heat. After beginning their careers with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors respectively, both came to the Heat in the summer of 2010. James announced his decision to sign with Miami in a TV special titled, The Decision, believing that joining the Heat would give him a better chance at winning a championship. Bosh joined the Heat via a sign-and-trade with the Raptors.
James and Bosh joined Dwayne Wade, who agreed to remain with the Heat on a six-year, $107.5 million deal. The trio was coined "The Big 3" and went on to win two NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.
Andre Iguodala Signs With Warriors (2013)
After declining a deal to remain with the Denver Nuggets, Andre Iguodala signed with the Golden State Warriors on a four-year, $48 million deal. Outside of his first season with the Warriors, Iguodala rarely started for the team. He was never an All-Star with Golden State and had far more productive statistical seasons elsewhere, but he was a critical component of the Warriors dynasty. Iguodala won four championships with Golden State and was even the NBA Finals MVP in 2015. His impact with the Warriors has been immortalized too, with the team retiring his jersey earlier this year.
LeBron James Returns to Cavaliers (2014)
After four seasons with the Heat, James opted out of his contract with Miami and decided to return to the Cavaliers on a two-year, $42.1 million contract. James would spend four more seasons in Cleveland, helping them win a title thanks to an incredible comeback from down 3–1 in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Warriors, winning a rematch from the 2015 Finals. They would meet the Warriors in the NBA Finals in each of the next two seasons as well, but were unable to win another title in those matchups.
Kevin Durant Sign With Warriors (2016)
Coming off their first NBA championship under Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry, the Warriors made one of the biggest free agency signings ever by signing superstar and former NBA MVP Kevin Durant, who had spent his entire career prior with the Thunder. Durant signed with Golden State on a two-year, $54.3 million deal.
Durant received criticism for essentially forming a "super team" by joining the Warriors, but regardless of the critics, the move proved incredibly successful for both sides. Durant would help the Warriors win two straight championships after he joined, and Durant was crowned NBA Finals MVP after each of those titles.
Al Horford Signs With Celtics (2016)
After beginning his career with the Atlanta Hawks, Horford became a free agent and signed with the Boston Celtics on a four-year, $113 million contract. Horford put in one All-Star season with the Celtics and despite leaving Boston in 2019, he was traded back to the Celtics in 2021and helped them win a championship in '24.
LeBron James to Lakers (2018)
Following his second stint with Cleveland, James headed West for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he is still playing. James joined one of the league's most historic franchises on a four-year, $153.5 million contract, and helped them win a championship in 2020.
Kawhi Leonard to Clippers (2019)
After winning his second NBA championship during his one season with the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard chose to return to his hometown team and sign with the Los Angeles Clippers on a three-year, $103 million contract. Leonard's time with the Clippers has not been as successful as anticipated, especially due to injuries, but it was still a major signing as the six-time NBA All-Star decided to head to L.A. immediately after his championship run with Toronto.
Jalen Brunson Signs With Knicks (2022)
After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, Jalen Brunson signed with the New York Knicks on a four-year, $104 million deal. Since joining the Knicks, Brunson has become a two-time NBA All-Star and helped New York reach the Eastern Conference finals this year. Often a bench player during his time with the Mavericks, Brunson has averaged at least 24 points per game in all three seasons with the Knicks so far.